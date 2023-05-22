PGT Trucking's Million Mile & Safe Driver Celebration Recognizes More than 160 Elite Drivers

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a leader in the transportation industry, recognized 50 Million Mile Drivers, 100 Safe Drivers and 25 Premier Professionals at their annual awards event held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on May 20, 2023. These Proud Professional Drivers set the standard for excellence at PGT Trucking and throughout the industry.

"Annually, this event recognizes the proudest of the Proud Professionals, our Million Mile and Safe Drivers," said Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking CEO. "By achieving the criteria necessary to be eligible for these prestigious awards, they are acknowledged as the very pinnacle of what it takes to make this company successful. Without their efforts and attention to detail regarding safety, PGT Trucking would never have achieved 42 years in business."

PGT's Safe Drivers have driven for the company for more than five years, but less than one million miles, without a safety incident, and Million Mile Drivers have accomplished this pristine status by driving one million miles or more without a safety incident. PGT's Premier Professionals are the safest and most reliable drivers in the company's fleet, and they maintain superior performance levels at all times.

PGT has recognized its Million Mile and Safe Drivers for more than 20 years, and the Million Mile and Safe Driver Celebration is the leading event for PGT drivers, office staff and their guests.

The top award winners for the evening include Lindsay Brown, Terminal Manager of the Year; Mike Rowley, recipient of the Hobert Hill Award for Agent of the Year; Caitlin Svetahor, recipient of the Bill Wright Award for Team Player of the Year; Sharyn Stewart, PGT MVP of the Year; Kathy Happ, recipient of the President's Award; William "BJ" Brett, Safety Professional of the Year; Jeremy Reitmeyer, recipient of the David Levin Award for Company Driver of the Year; Michael Burns, recipient of the Harry "Buster" Barnes Award for Independent Contractor of the Year; Jack Blystone, Rookie Driver of the Year; Richie Short, Certified PRO Trainer of the Year; and Craig Marple, recipient of the Terry "Kuz" Kusniar Award for Premier Professional Driver of the Year.

PGT also inducted 10 new Million Mile Drivers, including Susan Bailing, Mark Barr, Stephen Corfee, Baron Gochenour, James Harr Jr., Tim Hearn, Ricky Lewis, William Redding, Michael Silvis and Michael Stall.

"The dedication, commitment and professionalism of our Million Mile and Safe Drivers are unmatched across the PGT fleet," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "These Proud Professionals are truly deserving of this accolade, and I applaud their outstanding job performance."

PGT Trucking, Inc., founded in 1981, is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. Headquartered in Aliquippa, PA, PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution. PGT operates over 1,000 power units and 1,500 trailers, exceeding customer expectations, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

