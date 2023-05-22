Royce Geo Delivers Real-Time Intelligence to the U.S. Army During Vanguard 2023 Demonstration

CURVE Operational Environment Demonstrates Automated Remote Sensing, Object Detection, and Commercial Satellite Tasking Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Geo, the leader in advanced analytics and actionable intelligence, recently demonstrated its ability to automate remote sensing, object detection, and commercial imagery tasking in support of the U.S. Army's Vanguard 2023 demonstration and experiment organized by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Royce Geo's CURVE Operational Environment (OE) was the only capability that leveraged commercial satellite data and imagery to provide real-time, actionable intelligence in support of a simulated Multi-Domain Expeditionary Battalion (MDEB) during the demonstration. More specifically, CURVE OE provided the MDEB the ability to task satellites, gather live imagery, and successfully apply its object detection algorithm to identify man-made structures of interest and locate emitters. Finally, CURVE OE visualized and displayed satellite access windows and ground tracks of non-US satellites that were on orbit over the range during the experiment.

"We are proud to further demonstrate our ability to automate and scale advanced analytics on top of readily available commercial satellite data and imagery to provide our Army partners with real-time actionable intelligence," said Dave Sterling, CEO of Royce Geo. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to fully integrate into the Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT) at Vanguard 2024 and continue to show the value of our analytics environment and the intelligence it delivers for our warfighters."

Peter Don, Senior Technical Advisor for Intelligence Training and Education at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) said, "Arming our warfighters with real-time intelligence based on commercial data that is automatically tasked, collected, and conditioned at scale is an important capability we had not integrated into our annual Vanguard experiment. We look forward to continuing to work with Royce Geo and other participants to explore, expose, and demonstrate all the ways this technology can support our efforts to modernize our intelligence training and operational capabilities. "

Vanguard 2023 was a technical demonstration and experiment organized by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at the Lieutenant John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range complex on 10-13 April 2023. The exercise jointly tested a multitude of capabilities specifically constructed to investigate and gauge software-driven threat representation capabilities, inform Army leadership of multi-domain operations testing, establish training and range requirements of the future, and improve on lessons learned from the previous iteration of Vanguard.

About Royce Geo

Royce Geo is revolutionizing and democratizing advanced analytics for the Department of Defense and the broader Intelligence Community. Our unparalleled technology ecosystem, led by the CURVE Operational Environment, provides actionable intelligence to more decision-makers at mission speed. Royce Geo puts advanced analytics and Low/No-Code technologies in the hands of more warfighters to address emerging threats worldwide in real time. To learn more, please visit www.roycegeo.com and follow #RoyceGeo to see what's coming next.

