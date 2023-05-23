AC Hotels by Marriott® Announces the Opening of its First Hotel in Malta

Design-Led Lifestyle Brand AC Hotels Expands European Portfolio with AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian's

BETHESDA, Md., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotels by Marriott® , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, has expanded its European footprint with the opening of its first property in Malta. AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian's brings The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience to the vibrant coastal town of St. Julian's. Owned and managed by The Ona Hospitality Ltd, the new lifestyle hotel is located in the heart of the town within close proximity to picturesque beaches, restaurants and the capital city of Valletta, making the perfect base from which to explore everything that Malta has to offer.

The modern design, led by Italian-based architecture and design association Fabris & Partners, strikes a perfect blend of form and function. Sleek, elegant and simplistic, the traditional Maltese colour scheme runs throughout the public spaces and guestrooms. The colour palette takes inspiration from the natural and urban environment around the hotel, incorporating neutral, calming colours and natural materials, evoking a strong sense of place and connection to the locale.

"We are delighted to be bringing AC Hotels' design-driven guest experience to Malta. The hotel marks Marriott Bonvoy's third property in this vibrant Mediterranean island destination," said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Distinctive Select Brands.

AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian's offers 106 contemporary guestrooms and suites, all of which feature plush bedding, Nespresso coffee machines and an ergonomic workspace to provide guests with ultimate comfort and convenience.

In keeping with Malta's exemplary food scene, renowned as a culinary and cultural melting pot, AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian's features the AC Lounge® on the rooftop terrace: the perfect place to unwind with a signature cocktail and European tapas along with stunning views of St Julian's skyline. The creative cocktail menu features timeless classics with a modern twist, including the signature AC Gin Tonic. Other facilities include a heated outdoor rooftop pool, an indoor pool, a meeting space with seating for up to 40 people, and a gym featuring state-of-the-art Matrix equipment.

AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian's is located centrally on a quiet road just a stone's throw from St. George's Bay, Bay Street shopping complex and other entertainment hubs, offering the ideal retreat from which to discover both the traditional charm and cosmopolitan spirit of the town. The Mediterranean Island archipelago of Malta promises over 300 days of sunshine and warm temperatures throughout much of the year. Paired with its breathtaking coastline and 7,000 years of captivating history and ancient landmarks, Malta offers an extraordinary Mediterranean island escape. AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian's is situated 11 kilometres from Malta International Airport, which is a 15-minute taxi journey or just over an hour by public transport from the hotel.

