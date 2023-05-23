Splenda® CEO Responds to the World Health Organization (WHO) Guidance on Non-Sugar Sweeteners: Low- and No-Calorie Sweeteners Continue to be Proven Safe and Effective for Reducing Sugar, Weight Loss and Managing Non-Communicable Diseases like Diabetes

CARMEL, Ind., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dear Splenda® Users,

Splenda Continues to be Proven Safe and Effective for Reducing Sugar, Weight Loss and Managing Diabetes

Every few years now it seems I have to come to you and clarify misleading headlines. You may have seen some guidance issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the long-term benefits of using non-sugar sweeteners. Let me clarify what the World Health Organization (WHO) actually said and what conclusions can be taken from it. This is in contrast to what the headlines read, and what you should know.

I will say it upfront, and you will hear it again throughout, that Splenda® is a safe and effective alternative to sugar and is recommended every day by Healthcare Professionals to aid in weight loss and diabetes management. Suggesting that sweeteners like Splenda cannot have long-term benefits is a disservice to healthcare providers, their patients, and all consumers. Splenda Brand sweeteners have been extensively tested to show they are safe and effective1.

The guidance from the WHO is (with a "low certainty" of evidence and a "conditional" recommendation , which means they were less than certain of the outcome of using their guidance; and without including any persons with prediabetes and diabetes in their consideration, which represents nearly 50% of the American population) that they do not recommend the long-term use of non-sugar sweeteners to achieve weight loss or to avoid non-communicable disease. That is the totality of the WHO guidance. I disagree with this guidance. The WHO does say that in the short-term using low- and no-calorie sweeteners have a benefit on weight loss.

That's it folks. With a low confidence level, that is the guidance. Now compare that to the headlines by the WHO, CNN, NY Post, and others.

At Splenda we agree with the WHO recommendation about healthy eating, and disagree with the WHO recommendation about non-sugar sweeteners. The WHO is right about the recommendation of healthy eating, and Splenda, and in particular this CEO/Owner, agree. We should all drink more water, eat more fruits and vegetables, and eat a lower carbohydrate and lower saturated fats. Splenda is a family-owned brand and company. As a father of four children, three sons-in-law, and nine grandchildren, this is the same advice I give my family and from time to time frankly struggle to live by as well. So, on that point, the WHO is absolutely correct about healthy eating in my opinion.

Splenda Brand and NSS are safe and effective1. They are highly effective when used to cut sugar. The WHO found that in the short term they have a positive effect on weight loss, sugar reduction and BMI. Non-sugar sweeteners have to be a part of your plan to being a healthier you, but not the sole solution. We all know this and agree. The fact that over longer periods of time a lot of people fall away from their health goals is not news. We at the Splenda Brand though see the success stories every day from people who use Splenda Brand sweeteners to achieve their goals. They changed the way they live and eat. You can do it too.

Sugar consumption leads to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular issues. The medical community along with consumers all know of the significant trends related to obesity and diabetes that people around the world are facing. A substantial body of scientific evidence1 shows that low- and no-calorie sweeteners provide effective and safe options to reduce sugar and calorie consumption. To learn more, go to www.Splenda.com1.

Consumers want to know, are Splenda sweeteners safe? The answer is an overwhelming yes with significant studies and a long history of use showing them to be safe1. Are they effective in weight management, avoiding blood sugar spikes, and swapping sugar? The answer is yes, millions of people use Splenda Brand products every day and there are millions of testimonials about their positive effect on health. Are they the only solution? No, non-sugar sweeteners are intended to be an excellent and easy replacement for sugar to complement a balanced lifestyle.

The International Sweetener Association and The Calorie Control Council (CCC) are absolutely correct in their response to the WHO. As the CCC responded, "Discouraging the use of low- and no-calorie sweeteners is at odds with the health and nutritional profile of half of Americans. Evidence indicates that low- and no-calorie sweeteners do not raise blood glucose or insulin levels and, when ‎used to replace sugar, can help lower carbohydrate intake, which is especially important for those managing pre-diabetes and diabetes. When used as intended, as a replacement for added sugar, low- and no-calorie sweeteners are useful tools for blood glucose management and are a viable sugar reduction strategy. 2"

To all low- and no-calorie sweetener users and users of Splenda Brand sweeteners: diet, exercise, and using Splenda to replace sugar is the formula to a healthier you. But the most important ingredient is YOU. Splenda is with you in your journey no matter how hard it is. Dieting, getting healthier and staying fit is hard. We at Splenda know that your journey is not easy. With Splenda, you can experience the little joys of life, the sweet taste of foods and beverages, and the very best in great tasting low-calorie products to assist you along the way without having to compromise. We believe in YOU.

Thank you,

Ted Gelov, Chairman and CEO Splenda

