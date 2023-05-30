Seasoned Adventurist Michael Boydell Unveils First Book: The Adventure Advantage

"The Adventure Advantage: A Roadmap into Uncertainty, through Fear, and Onward to Your Heroic Life" is written as a post-pandemic guide through life's biggest challenges, drawing from a lifetime of author Michael Boydell's professional and personal experiences — both the successes and the failures.

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Boydell, lifelong adventurist, master communicator and expert performance coach, today announced the release of his debut book, The Adventure Advantage: A Roadmap into Uncertainty, through Fear, and Onward to Your Heroic Life.

(PRNewswire)

Boydell's inaugural publication is a personal invitation to experience breakthrough levels of freedom, courage, and power. This exhilarating, unorthodox read — equal parts adventure roadmap and personal playbook — equips readers with the mindshift and toolkit to overcome obstacles and liberate the most authentic, prosperous, and vital version of themselves at work, home, and play.

"The Adventure Advantage celebrates the story we all share," said Michael Boydell. "I believe that the quality of one's life – by any measure – is governed by the ability to navigate uncertainty and move beyond fear, through progressive challenges over a lifetime. For more than 30 years, I've been studying how best to invite moments of deep human connection as the means to helping leaders maximize their potential and create positive impact in the world. Through this book, I want to empower all those ready to reclaim the life of adventure they were designed to lead."

Throughout his storied career, Michael Boydell has worked with some of the top movers and shakers across business sectors, cultures and continents. An internationally renowned speaker, retreat guide, and corporate performance coach, he is the founder of Boydell Global , a consultancy that provides innovative leadership development solutions and winning team performance programs around the world. As a lifelong learner, Boydell fuels his own growth through adventures in mind expansion, artistic expression, athletic challenge, and wilderness discovery.

With his unique blend of creativity, compassion, and drive, Michael draws from a vast array of experience and knowledge — filled with the highest highs and the lowest lows — to help individuals, teams, and organizations achieve clarity, align forces, and realize lasting success. In The Adventure Advantage, Michael packages a lifetime of invaluable insights and winning moves into an immediately inviting format that equips people everywhere to experience their own personal breakthrough.

The Adventure Advantage is available now on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats. For more information about the book and to order a copy, please visit the official website at https://www.theadventureadvantage.com/.

About Michael Boydell

Part battle-savvy boardroom consigliere, part player-coach, part modern-day renaissance man, Michael J. Boydell has been the X factor behind the winning moves of elite-level performers for 30+ years. An oracle in the firestorm of uncertainty, he has the knack for spotting opportunity amid chaos and transforming challenges into breakthrough results, across business sectors, cultures, and continents.

A seasoned guide of the human experience, Michael delivers a zestful and altruistic approach when leading world-class keynotes and development retreats, or when advising organizational leaders, guiding teams, and coaching high-performers.

Contact/PR Rep:

Brendan Maguire

Account Executive

862 363 6161

boydellpr@jconnelly.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boydell Global/Michael Boydell