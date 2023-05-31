Brady's End Family Fire Program, Athletes Unveil 'Gunboxing' Videos in New Campaign to Promote Safe Gun Storage

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as a part of Brady and the Ad Council's " End Family Fire " program, six athletes, most of whom are gun owners, unveiled a new social media video campaign promoting the life-saving message of safe gun storage.

In a nod to the popular "unboxing" social media trend, athletes, including two-time Super Bowl Champion and philanthropist Torrey Smith and Olympic biathlete and two-time World Cup Silver Medalist Susan Dunklee, demonstrate how quick and easy it is to properly store guns in a lock box or safe at home. Storing guns securely has become increasingly important as instances of family fire continue to climb.

Other participants include NFL legend Josh Morgan, Pueblo of Zia Tribal Councilman and Division I Cross Country National Champion Dillon Shije, USTA Collegiate Wheelchair Tennis National Champion Jeremy Boyd, and professional basketball player and Jamaican national team member Tajay Ashmeade. Many of the athletes in the campaign speak from personal experience and have been personally impacted by gun violence, as have a majority of Americans .

Kris Brown , president of Brady, said:

"With gun sales still at record levels, and kids preparing for summer vacation and more time at home, it is imperative that gun owners practice safe storage to protect their loved ones. This video campaign demonstrates how easy it is to secure firearms and help save lives."

The video campaign, developed by the award-winning ad agency OBERLAND, is intended to educate gun owners and the public about safe storage practices as a means to prevent family fire. Family fire refers to a shooting caused by someone having access to a gun from the home when they shouldn't have it.

Every day, eight children and teens are unintentionally injured or killed due to family fire . On average, about 67 people die from gun suicide every day – accounting for more than two thirds of all gun deaths in the U.S. annually.

Torrey Smith, two-time Super Bowl Champion and philanthropist, said:

"There is no reason that a gun shouldn't be locked up, especially when there are children in the house, and gunboxing is a simple solution to keep my family safe. Being part of this campaign was a no-brainer for me and our hope is that this message will motivate more people to do the same."

