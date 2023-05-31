Exclusive Historical Futures Options Data Now Available from Barchart

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology solutions, announces the expansion of its comprehensive market data inventory with historical futures options data (options on futures). This exclusive data is available through Barchart's Market Replay service and reinforces Barchart's commitment to delivering comprehensive and advanced market data solutions to empower traders, analysts, and financial institutions.

Barchart's Market Replay service is a powerful solution for traders, analysts and businesses to access historical point-in-time market data. With the addition of historical futures options data covering end-of-day prices, Greeks and other essential metadata, users can now harness this exclusive data for in-depth analysis, risk evaluation, and informed decision-making across options on futures markets. Barchart's coverage extends back to the early 2000s for options on futures historical market data from CME Group, ICE, Euronext, Eurex and other futures exchanges.

"Market Replay is an enterprise data service that equips firms with extensive historical data delivered on-demand and as a managed service," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "The addition of twenty plus years of historical options on futures across global futures markets is an exclusive data set that has not been widely available. Bringing this product to market supports additional opportunities for market analysis and research across trading, investing and risk management," added Haraburda.

Barchart's Historical Futures Options data can be delivered via API or flat file. To view our historical coverage for option data, please visit our data catalog . To learn more about Market Replay and accessing Historical Futures Options data, please visit our website .

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

