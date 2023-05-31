Maverick Entertainment Celebrates 25 Years of Championing Black Voices in Film & TV

Vows to continue to showcase the next generation of Black filmmakers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment, a leading independent studio specializing in the distribution of Black cinema, is proud to announce the successful completion of its 25th year. The company has come a long way since its inception in 1997, and its anniversary marks a significant milestone and recommitment to our mission.

"We are excited about the future of Black cinema and look forward to discovering and promoting the next generation of talented filmmakers."

The theme of promoting and uplifting Black creatives has been a constant anchor for Maverick throughout its journey. From its humble beginnings as a small operation to its current status as a powerhouse in the film industry, Maverick has consistently recognized the importance of patience and perseverance in achieving success and uplifting Black storytellers.

As the company looks back on its achievements, it takes pride in its ability to serve as a platform for Black artists to showcase their talents and stories. Over the years, Maverick has worked with many talented filmmakers and actors, providing them with the resources and support they need to bring their visions to life while staying out of the way of their creative process.

As the company looks forward to the next 25 years, it remains committed to its mission of promoting Black cinema and helping launch the careers of future black filmmakers. With the film industry changing rapidly, Maverick is poised to adapt and continue its tradition of excellence in independent film distribution.

Founder and CEO Doug Schwab says, "We are grateful for the support of our fans and collaborators, who have helped us build Maverick into the studio it is today. We are excited about the future of Black cinema and look forward to discovering and promoting the next generation of talented filmmakers."

With a commitment to showcasing captivating stories and talent from the Black community, Maverick has cemented its place in the film industry and looks forward to an even brighter future where we will continue to uplift and promote Black creatives, storytellers, and the next generation of filmmakers. This year, we are proud to unveil an incredible lineup of upcoming feature film productions and acquisitions that will uplift and inspire audiences worldwide.

Led by the talented Reginae Carter, "Boxed In" delves into the complexities of life, and "Boxed In 2" has been greenlit, with production wrapping up in Atlanta this month. The compelling courtroom drama "Women of the Jury," a modern jury drama from the perspective of Black women, features the phenomenal Angela Whyte (Black Chyna) alongside Erica Pinkett, Alexis Walker, and Drew Sidora, while the series "Soulful and Funny" starring Crystal Powell, combines soul food and uproarious comedy. The significant acquisition "The Legend of Glynn Turman" pays homage to the revered actor's extraordinary career. Lastly, the delightful romantic comedy "The Comeback" celebrates Black love with the radiant pairing of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones coming to screens later this year.

About Maverick Entertainment

Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment remains the premier niche and Urban content distributor. Maverick has released more than 1,200 films over the past 25 years and controls the world's most extensive library of feature-length Black Cinema.

In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases 100+ movies annually and distributes physically and digitally worldwide to a growing list of platform partners.

