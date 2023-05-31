Video Doorbell Meets The Garage - myQ Introduces the World's First Smart Garage Video Keypad

The new myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad provides eyes on the most used door in the home – the garage

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The myQ Smart Garage® Video Keypad is the latest smart home innovation from Chamberlain Group, the trusted leader in garage access control solutions. A cross between a video doorbell and a garage keypad (numeric pad mounted outside garage door), the Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you SEE and CONTROL who opens your home's busiest entryway.

More than 70% of U.S. homes with attached garages use the garage door as the primary entry point for family and friends.

"Over the past 10 years, millions of homes have added a video doorbell to their front door, letting homeowners see and interact with visitors," said Jackie Lorenty, Chamberlain Group's Executive Vice President, Residential Services & International. "However, in most homes, family members don't enter through the front door, they enter through the garage door. The Smart Garage Video Keypad provides peace of mind for your real "front door" with continuous monitoring and secure access control."

Today, more than 70% of U.S. homes with attached garages use the garage door as the primary entry point for family and friends. Unlike the widely adopted video doorbell that only lets you monitor your home, the Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you monitor who is coming and going (kids, friends, extended family), plus manage and control who you let in (dog walker, service provider) – anytime, from anywhere. The Smart Garage Video Keypad works with the highly rated, and free, myQ app, where you can create and manage personalized PIN codes, set limits on days and times codes can be used, get notifications when the garage is accessed, and be alerted when someone or something is detected in your driveway.

"The Video Keypad is a must-have smart home product that's especially helpful for busy families," said Lorenty. "My kids often fail to text me when they get home. Reliable myQ notifications take the place of forgetful texts and eliminates any worries around the kids getting home safely."

Visitors can use the call button on the Smart Garage Video Keypad to make calls just like a video doorbell. When homeowners receive a myQ notification that someone is calling, they can access a live video stream and communicate with the caller using the device's two-way communication. Then, they can instantly let the person in by opening the garage door remotely through the myQ app.

The first-of-its-kind smart home device boasts advanced technology. It's built-in camera quickly detects motion (within less than 500 milliseconds) and provides an ultra-wide 160º field-of-view around the garage so you can see and know when people are approaching the garage from your driveway. Additionally, the device is future ready and supports edge-based AI technologies. The ability to control access, stream live video and detect motion is free through the myQ app. Additional features like Person Detection, rich notifications and video storage can be accessed through a Video Subscription Plan, which is free for the first 30 days.

The Smart Garage Video Keypad is outdoor rated and features a premium white finish that compliments any home's aesthetics. It's a DIY product that takes minutes to setup with the myQ app. All that is needed for installation is a Wi-Fi® connection and the myQ app to take you through the step-by-step process.

Part of the myQ Smart Access Ecosystem, when you pair the Smart Garage Video Keypad with a myQ connected garage door opener, you get added control and convenience. See who is at the garage and simply use the app to open/close the garage door from anywhere – no PIN codes needed. myQ is available with LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® smart garage door openers or easily integrated within other leading opener brands by using a myQ Smart Garage Control device. Look up to see if your garage door opener already has myQ technology. If there is a myQ logo and a Wi-Fi logo, or it says "powered by myQ" on your garage door opener, simply download the myQ app and follow the steps to connect your opener(s) for a complete smart home access solution.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart technology, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

