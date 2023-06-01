Macfarlan Capital Partners Expands Farmland Portfolio with Acquisition of 7,109 Acres in Poplar, Montana

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Macfarlan Capital Partners ("MCP"), a leading private equity investment sponsor specializing in farmland investment, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of 7,109 acres of prime farmland in Poplar, Montana ("Poplar Farm", "Poplar"). This strategic investment reaffirms MCP's commitment to providing access, impact, and growth in the farmland asset class.

The acquisition of Poplar Farm brings Macfarlan's total farmland holdings to over 25,000 acres.

Poplar Farm is located in the center of Roosevelt County, Montana, just west of the Poplar River, within the nutrient-rich and highly productive soils of the Prairie Pothole Region.

The off-market transaction resulted from the proven partnership between MCP and farming operator Jeff Lodahl. Mr. Lodahl and his team have worked diligently to establish a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and strategic operators in Eastern Montana.

"It took us 18 months and interviewing dozens of operators around the country to find Jeff," said Mac Macfarlan, Managing Partner at MCP. "Jeff has built a very loyal team, with many employees boasting over 8 years of tenure, and operates his farms with excellence and integrity. We are so appreciative of our relationship with Jeff and our shared values and principles."

This latest acquisition is part of farmland investment initiative MCP started in 2021 to bring access to direct farmland deals to its investors. While still relatively new to the sector, MCP was recently named the runner up for Farmland Fund Manager of the year by Agri Investor. MCP credits any early accolades to finding excellent farming operators and carefully introducing traditional real estate investors to the benefits of owning long term farmland.

"This has been a tumultuous time for our economy, and as a result, we've seen more investors seek out alternative investments that may not correlate with traditional assets," said Trevor Hightower, Partner at MCP. "Farmland investing has historically been a proven way to diversify and hedge against inflation with low volatility. We're eager to continue bridging the gap between excellent farming operators and traditional real estate investment in the years to come."

About Macfarlan Capital Partners:

Macfarlan Capital Partners ("MCP") is a private investment sponsor committed to serving institutional investors, family offices, wealth management advisors and individuals. MCP has 35 years of experience with a strong track record in many economic cycles and realities, completing over $1.5 billion in real estate investments. MCP provides clients with access to unique debt and equity investments in the commercial real estate and agricultural investment spaces. MCP's firm-wide distinction is our proven ability to solve complex problems and reposition assets that lead to value for our investors.

