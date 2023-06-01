Advertise
Mazda Reports May Sales Results

Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

May Marks the Eighth Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 33,262 vehicles, an increase of 117.2 percent compared to May 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 153,997 vehicles; an increase of 20.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in May, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 108.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

(PRNewswire)
CPO sales totaled 5,262 vehicles in May, an increase of 4 percent compared to May 2022.

Sales Highlights

  • 2nd best May sales since 1995 with 32,351 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever May sales of CX-50 with 3,865 vehicles sold.
  • 2nd best May sales of CX-30 with 6,091 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 6,467 vehicles, an increase of 62.7 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales total 22,252 vehicles; a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 5,945 vehicles, an increase of 178 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 28,986 vehicles; an increase of 107 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.













Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














May

May

YOY %

% MTD


May

May

YOY %

% MTD



2023

2022

Change

DSR


2023

2022

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,468

904

173.0 %

162.1 %


12,382

13,990

(11.5) %

(11.5) %


Mazda 3 Sdn

1,308

405

223.0 %

210.0 %


6179

5,470

13.0 %

13.0 %


Mazda 3 HB

1,160

499

132.5 %

123.2 %


6203

8,520

(27.2) %

(27.2) %













Mazda6

0

2

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


0

334

(100.0) %

(100.0) %













MX-5 Miata

1,090

405

169.1 %

158.4 %


4,647

2,668

74.2 %

74.2 %


MX-5 

646

160

303.8 %

287.6 %


2542

908

180.0 %

180.0 %


MXR

444

245

81.2 %

74.0 %


2105

1,760

19.6 %

19.6 %













CX-3

-

0

-

-


-

0

-

-


CX-30

6,091

2,955

106.1 %

97.9 %


31915

16,994

87.8 %

87.8 %


CX-5

14,100

8,093

74.2 %

67.3 %


67160

75,150

(10.6) %

(10.6) %


CX-9

3,349

1,453

130.5 %

121.3 %


16496

15,023

9.8 %

9.8 %


CX-50

3,865

1,465

163.8 %

153.3 %


17934

3,221

456.8 %

456.8 %


MX-30

18

35

(48.6) %

(50.6) %


50

293

(82.9) %

(82.9) %


C90

1,545

0

-

-


2659

0

-

-


C9P

736

0

-

-


754

0

-

-


CARS

3,558

1,311

171.4 %

160.5 %


17,029

16,992

0.2 %

0.2 %


TRUCKS

29,704

14,001

112.2 %

103.7 %


136,968

110,681

23.8 %

23.8 %













TOTAL

33,262

15,312

117.2 %

108.5 %


153,997

127,673

20.6 %

20.6 %
























*Selling Days

25

24




126

126















Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

