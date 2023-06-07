Gas South and Coolray Join Forces to Bring Exceptional Services to Customers

Innovative, first-to-market referral partnership delivers value to more than one million customers across both companies

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading southeastern U.S. natural gas provider Gas South today announced its new partnership with Coolray, an outstanding provider specializing in cooling, heating, plumbing and electrical services throughout Georgia, to help bring exclusive deals to Georgia customers on home energy products and services. The partnership marks the first time a natural gas provider and a home services company have linked up to provide shared customer savings in the Atlanta market.

"After receiving many inquiries from our natural gas customers about setting up plumbing and other services, we recognized a unique opportunity to collaborate with Coolray, a trusted local service provider who could deliver the additional services our customers were asking for," said Kevin Greiner, President and CEO of Gas South. "This strategic partnership will elevate our ability to support our customers' needs, while helping them save big in the process. Coolray is the ideal partner in our shared commitment to unlock value for our customers."

Gas South has established a dedicated Coolray service line, where customers can access an array of services featuring exclusive discounts on Coolray home products and services for being a Gas South customer and vice versa.

Customers of Gas South can take advantage of Coolray deals including discounts on products like water heaters and HVAC systems, in addition to services such as HVAC tune-ups, attic insulation and whole home surge protection. Coolray customers can get Gas South benefits including a $10 bill credit for ten months of service.

"As partners, we are able to provide better support, savings, and overall satisfaction to our mutual customers," said Christopher Bean, President of Coolray. "Natural Gas is essential for furnaces, water heaters, and backup electrical generators. Gas South is an exemplary service provider to whom we can comfortably refer our customers for the best in natural gas service. Coolray's extensive trades service teams can quickly service and repair natural gas piping for Gas South customers and help reduce their energy consumption bills through Coolray's insulation and attic ventilation services. Our combined service offerings and customer experience values companion very well together."

Beyond a mutual focus on providing excellent customer care, Gas South and Coolray are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve through various charitable initiatives. Through its ongoing mission to Be A Fuel for Good, Gas South has committed to giving 5% of its annual profits to children in need. Coolray supports youth, charities and service organizations through its Coolray Cares program. Both companies are also long-time sponsors of the Atlanta Braves and have the highest Google ratings in Georgia for their respective industries.

To learn more about Gas South and Coolray's partnership, please visit coolray.com/gassouth.

About Gas South

Gas South is one of the largest retail natural gas providers to over 440,000 residential, business and government customers across 14 states. Gas South is an Atlanta-based subsidiary of Cobb EMC, providing simple natural gas plans and excellent customer service. Gas South upholds its mission to Be A Fuel For Good by giving back 5% of their annual profits to help children in need, prioritizing basic needs, education and health. The company has donated more than $12 million to charities since 2006, including $3.2 million in 2022, its largest year ever for corporate giving. To learn more about Gas South and its mission to Be A Fuel For Good, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About Coolray

Coolray, a Wrench Group company, is the southeast's leader in home maintenance and repair services, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and water solution services. The Coolray Company of Brands include Coolray, Mr. Plumber and BriteBox Electrical and have been serving customers throughout the southeast since 1966 with more than 650 team members.

