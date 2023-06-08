Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) Announces Acquisition of 20th Clinic

EDINA, Minn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc. ("CPP") is excited to announce the acquisition of its 20th clinic, which will join its rapidly expanding network of physician-led medical aesthetics clinics across the United States.

The latest addition to the CPP family is Plastic Surgery Associates & Allegro MedSpa, located in Novato, CA. Their internationally known team of medical professionals, including Dr. Heather Furnas, Dr. Paco Canales, and Dr. Eric Culbertson, have performed more than 10,000 plastic surgery procedures in their careers and have over 50 years of combined experience in face and body rejuvenation.

"We are thrilled to join the CPP family. With their exceptional administrative support, we can focus on providing top-quality aesthetic services, both surgical and nonsurgical, to our patients," said Dr. Furnas, owner of Plastic Surgery Associates & Allegro MedSpa.

Dr. Furnas continued, "Our mission is to bring joy to our patients' lives through the quality of our work, genuine caring, and generosity of spirit. Among our values is to treat both our patients and staff with kindness. CPP's commitment to patient care, staff support, and clinical excellence makes this partnership a natural fit."

The acquisition of Plastic Surgery Associates & Allegro MedSpa marks an important milestone for CPP as it expands its reach to more patients across the country. This partnership marks CPP's 20th clinic as well as its first in the state of California.

"CPP has experienced rapid growth, but what truly sets us apart is our meticulous approach to partner selection. Heather and Paco perfectly exemplify the type of partners we seek - ones who provide exceptional care, foster a positive clinic culture, and bring palpable enthusiasm to cultivate a robust community within our partnership," said Daniel Schacter, CEO and Founder of CPP. "Their commitment aligns with our mission, reinforcing our confidence that our 20th acquisition will further strengthen our network and improve the overall patient experience."

With its 20th clinic now under its umbrella, CPP is poised to continue its mission of providing high-quality medical aesthetic services to patients across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

CPP is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade.

