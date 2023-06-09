IHG Hotels & Resorts is Bringing the Summer Heat to Music Festival Season, Kicking Off with NYC's Hottest Soiree at Governors Ball

The Brand Provides Unique Experiences and Exclusive IHG One Rewards Perks for U.S. & UK Festivalgoers

ATLANTA, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Festival season is back and bigger than ever. IHG Hotels & Resorts is ready to welcome guests traveling to see their favorite artists as the official hotel partner of some of the best U.S.-based festivals, including The Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Music Midtown and Austin City Limits Music Festival, as well as Wilderness Festival in the U.K.

Sneaker Spa hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts x Jason Markk (PRNewswire)

IHG is making festival weekends unforgettable for IHG One Rewards members, bringing the exceptional care and experience they know and love, along with thrilling moments of extra fun. IHG One Rewards members will enjoy exclusive benefits that will vary across festivals, from exclusive access to VIP experiences, premium up-close views of headlining artists, and on-property sneaker cleanings to perfect their festival #OOTD (outfit of the day).

The Governors Ball Official Kick-Off Party

Returning to The Governors Ball in New York City for a second year, IHG is officially kicking off the festival weekend with an invitation-only celebration at its Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York's vibrant rooftop Mr. Purple. The hotel is immersed in one of NYC's most energetic neighborhoods, surrounded by unique street art and graffiti – making it the perfect hot spot to take in 360-degree views of Manhattan with sweeping vistas from the rooftop. The event featured a performance by New York-based DJ L3ni, exclusively curated cocktails, light bites and a station to receive a personalized and festival-inspired airbrushed tote bag.

Sneaker Spa hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts x Jason Markk (PRNewswire)

Sneaker Spa

IHG is bringing a new element to the festival weekend for the first time by unveiling the "Sneaker Spa," a pop-up experience located at Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York. In partnership with premium shoe care company Jason Markk, the pop-up will offer express cleaning services for festivalgoers wanting to get their favorite sneakers looking fresh – available for walk-ins only on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

IHG Onsite Access

Onsite at the festival, IHG One Rewards members will have the chance to enjoy exclusive benefits, including backstage experiences and access to VIP Lounges and Premium Viewing Areas, which are equipped with unique perks – from full-service bars and a dedicated VIP Concierge to relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms.

Connor Smith, Vice President of Masterbrand Strategy and Awareness for IHG, said: "At IHG, we want to care for our guests and open the door to incredible experiences. We have 18 amazing brands and 6,000 properties around the globe all working toward this shared passion. Like travel, music brings people together and helps us create lasting connections with others. We're excited to play a part in some of this summer's most popular music festivals, caring for guests every step of the way."

Alex Joffe, Head of Global Partnerships for Founders Entertainment, said: "IHG embodies what it means to be a true 360-degree festival partner. From money-can't-buy experiences exclusively available to IHG One Rewards members to presenting an official festival kickoff party to the incredible enhancements they are creating in the Gov Ball VIP lounges, we as producers are thrilled and humbled by their commitment to ensuring a truly best-in-class overall experience for our global audience. We can't wait to see what IHG will do next!"

IHG Hotels & Resorts' music festival partnerships are a part of the brand's growing roster of partners that help connect travelers and IHG One Rewards members to their favorite events in sports, entertainment and beyond through highly exclusive, VIP access offerings. These partnerships include:

Major League Soccer ('MLS') – official hotel and hotel loyalty program partner

European Professional Club Rugby ('EPCR') – official hotel partner of the Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup

United States Tennis Association ('USTA') – official hotel and hotel loyalty program of the US Open Tennis Championships

IHG Hotels & Resorts will continue bringing people together throughout the summer by creating new ways to redeem IHG One Rewards points for exclusive tickets and memorable moments through its experiences platform – IHG One Rewards Access – which allows members to use their points to get access to unforgettable events and experiences worldwide – everything from courtside tickets at sporting events to VIP concert passes and celebrity meet-and-greets.

To learn how to redeem points for exclusive experiences, please visit auctions.ihg.com, and to learn more about IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally. Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) logo (PRNewsFoto/IHG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts