Southwire Announces Expansion in Florence, Ala.

CARROLLTON, Ga., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing modernization efforts, Southwire has announced an expansion at its campus in Florence, Ala., that is expected to increase production capacity by 30% and create approximately 120 jobs.

For more than seventy years, Southwire has been delivering power responsibly to customers throughout the world. A leader in the multi-billion-dollar North American market, the company is enhancing its proven legacy, trusted reputation and longstanding, disciplined financial management by building upon its strengths to attain sustainable, strategic growth.

"At Southwire, we're making a multi-year investment of more than a billion dollars to integrate newer and better equipment, systems and technology into our operations to increase efficiency, enhance competitiveness and ensure the operational capability and capacity to support our strategic growth. The Florence expansion is a testament to those efforts," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO.

The Southwire Florence Plant was acquired from Essex in 2006 to support the company's production of commercial and residential building wire. The 300,000 square foot campus has grown over time, and this expansion will include approximately 340,000 square feet of added space for new equipment.

"Southwire is committed to remain generationally sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond and be an employer of choice, and we look forward to the growth opportunities that this expansion will bring to our company," said Norman Adkins, president of wire and cable and COO.

In addition to more operating space and new equipment, the project will also include renovating the existing building to enhance the team member experience, including locker rooms, training space and an outdoor picnic and activity area.

"This investment will allow us to better service our customers safely and efficiently, and the Florence team and I are very excited about the expansion and what it means for the future," said Brian Davis, plant manager. "This expansion speaks volumes about the dedication, hard work and commitment of our team members, and we look forward to the opportunities that this expansion will bring."

These investments and upgrades will effectively streamline Southwire's commercial and residential building wire efforts, complement existing products and emphasize the facility's culture and labor pool.

"Southwire's investment project will create good-paying jobs in Florence while also enhancing the facility's competitiveness and solidifying its future in the community," said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "Southwire is a world-class company and a great corporate partner at the state and local level. We're thrilled to see them grow and thrive in the Shoals area."

"Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and City of Florence Utilities congratulates Southwire on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Florence," said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development. "It's always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company's commitment to continued growth in the region. We are proud to partner with Shoals Economic Development Authority (EDA) to support companies like Southwire and look forward to its continued business success in the region."

Construction is expected to begin this quarter and should be completed in 2025.

"Existing industries are the lifeblood of economic development," said Kevin Jackson, Shoals EDA President. "Their growth and expansions are a testament to the communities and employees they support. It's always a great day when we can assist a gold-standard company, such as Southwire, with this expansion in Florence and Lauderdale County. This project will create a lasting positive impact on the entire Shoals region."

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in many important electrical markets. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, electrical components, hand tools and jobsite power and lighting solutions, and the company provides a variety of field and support services to customers around the world. For more information about Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com .

