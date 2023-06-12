BGL Welcomes William F. Farmer as Managing Director within Industrials

The addition of Farmer expands the firm's Industrials sector coverage into Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

CLEVELAND, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of William (Bill) F. Farmer as a new Managing Director within its Industrials vertical. With more than 25 years of industry experience in aerospace and defense, intelligence, and engineering, Bill will help to establish and lead BGL's new Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS) investment banking team. Based in Washington, D.C., he also contributes to BGL's growing presence on the East Coast.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of William (Bill) F. Farmer as a new Managing Director within its Industrials vertical. With more than 25 years of industry experience in aerospace and defense, intelligence, and engineering, Bill will help to establish and lead BGL’s new Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS) investment banking team. (PRNewswire)

Based in Washington, D.C. , he also contributes to BGL's growing presence on the East Coast.

"Bill has a long and distinguished track record of transactions in the Aerospace & Defense sector," said Andrew K. Petryk, Head of BGL's Industrials vertical. "Adding a new ADGS platform to our existing Industrials sector coverage reflects BGL's commitment to expanding the breadth and depth of our offerings, and we know that Bill's experience and extensive network will provide significant value to our clients."

Prior to joining BGL, Bill was a Group Head & Managing Director at Stifel where he led investment banking activities for the firm's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services practice. In 2013, Bill founded Twelve Rolling Capital, a boutique investment banking firm specializing in the aerospace, defense, intelligence, government services, and engineering sectors. Previously in his career, Bill served as the Head of Government IT & Technical Services Group at Jefferies, and was Co-Head of the Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking Group at Lazard Freres.

"BGL is well-known for its sector focus, global execution capabilities, and the overall momentum of its platform in M&A advisory," said Farmer. "I am excited to be on board and look forward to contributing to the growth of the firm."

Bill holds a graduate certificate in strategic financial planning from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his B.A. in economics and political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company