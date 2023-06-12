InventHelp VIBE Exhibiting at Licensing Expo 2023

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp's V.I.B.E., the Virtual Invention Browsing Experience, will be exhibiting at Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

InventHelp's V.I.B.E. will exhibit at Licensing Expo among brands including Mattel, Crayola, Hasbro, Pokémon, and more.

Licensing Expo makes its annual return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The show floor is open to attendees from June 13-15th, 2023. InventHelp's V.I.B.E. will exhibit among brands including Mattel, Crayola, Hasbro, NASCAR, Pokémon, and more.

Qualifying companies who enter V.I.B.E. can review InventHelp® client invention ideas in confidence.

V.I.B.E utilizes large touchscreens to present inventions as 3D models or images along with invention descriptions. These state-of-the-art viewing stations allow business representatives to enjoy privacy and comfort as they review InventHelp® client inventions that are available for licensing or sale.

iHeart Radio and InventHelp have teamed up to provide this year's qualifying companies who enter V.I.B.E. the chance to win 2 free tickets including airfare to the iHeart Radio Musical Festival happening in September 2023.

Attendees can hear from InventHelp® President, Robert Susa and Intromark Managing Director, Ronny Smith discuss the benefits of bridging invention with brand licensing on Tuesday June 14th at 12:20 PM at booth #J182. The session will be followed by Speed Painting with Rick Alonso.

On Tuesday, June 13th from 1:30 pm-2:30 pm, visitors can "meet the experts" at the Round-Table Sessions on the Licensing Expo Main Stage. Attendees will once again have the chance to hear from Susa and Smith as they discuss the Invention Service Industry.

