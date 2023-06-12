Patriot Gold Group Realizes Record Demand As Google Search "How To Buy Gold" Hits Record High

SEAL BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Failures, De-Dollarization, Persistent Inflation, Interest Rates & Debt Ceiling Limit Increases … what else could go wrong? According to Nouriel Roubini "Gold May Be Your Best Protection As The Mother Of All Debt Bombs & Nine Other Megathreats Are Looming." Roubini goes on to forecast a Gold Price of $3,000 an ounce in 5 years.

gold bullion (PRNewswire)

Bloomberg Intelligence said the "missing driver to take Gold to $2,000 is here, and it's the banking crisis … and the result this time around could be rising to the $3,000 level."

Wells Fargo said "Commodities are in a supercycle. We're structurally undersupplied across the commodity complex …the shortest supercycle on record is nine years. We are only in year three. We have at least another six years to go. "Based on historical analysis of commodity supercycles, gold will at least double, and Wells Fargo is looking at the $3,000 target."

Jeffries Group said "Gold remains an essential hedge as the threat of stagflation – an environment of low growth and higher inflation continues to grow" Jeffries maintained their long-term forecast remains in place for gold prices to push to $5,500 an ounce.

It's no wonder according to The Financial Times "Investors Are Going Gaga For Gold."

Data from the World Gold Council published this month shows that central bank purchases hit a record high in the first quarter of this year, after record annual highs in 2022.

The latest Gallup Poll stated "Gold is catching up to real estate as the best long-term investment, with American investors' perceptions shifting due to higher interest rates and increased stock market uncertainty. The view that gold is the best long-term investment jumped from 15% in 2022 to 26% — the highest levels since 2012. Gold has overtaken stocks as the second-most preferred investment and has come close to the number one spot, with more than a quarter of Americans viewing gold as the best long play."

About Record Demand

In April 2023 Google Searches For 'How To Buy Gold' Hit Record Levels In April As Prices Trade At $2,000. "With gold rallying to near all-time highs in April, Google searches for "how to buy gold" soared to record levels in the U.S., according to Google Trends data going back almost 20 years ago."

According to CEO Jack Hanney "Patriot Gold Group saw record retail demand in April & May as searches in Google reflected the interest with concerns over the banking crisis, persistent inflation and global de dollarization trend."

Patriots Serving Patriots Announces Fee Reimbursement "2023 Recession Protection No Fee For Life" on Many Retirement Options Ahead of Independence Day July 4th 2023.

Patriot Gold Group has experienced record turnout for their "2023 Recession Protection America First IRA" with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA for qualifying IRAs.

About Patriot Gold

Group Patriot Gold Group (www.patriotgoldgroup.com) is a nationwide gold & silver company with more than 50 years of precious metals experience. The company has been rated the Top IRA Gold & Silver Dealer by Consumer Affairs for an unprecedented seven years in a row (i.e., 2016–2022), A+ Rated with the Better Business Bureau, has earned a 5-star TrustPilot rating, endorsed & sponsored by Donald J. Trump Political Consultant, Newsmax Host & Patriot Client Dick Morris.

About Jack Hanney

Jack Hanney is the CEO & Co-Founder of Patriot Gold Group, Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) We're here to help, be of service, and adhere to that altruistic principle that made Consumer Affairs recognize Patriot Gold Group as the Top IRA Gold & Silver Dealer nationwide for an unprecedented seven years in a row 2016–2022 A+ Rated with the Better Business Bureau.

*Information contained within this press release should not be construed as Legal, Accounting, Tax or Investment advice. Patriot Gold Group is a Gold & Silver Dealer, representatives are NOT Licensed Financial Planners and do NOT give investing or tax advice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patriot Gold Group