Smith+Nephew announces 510(k) clearance of its AETOS™ Shoulder System for anatomic and reverse shoulder replacement

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its AETOS Shoulder System.

Designed to restore patients' range-of-motion 1-4 and help minimize arthritic shoulder pain.

Features the AETOS Meta Stem - designed to maximize stability, preserve bone, and maintain patient anatomy. 1 , 5-7

Indicated for both anatomic and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty.

Total shoulder arthroplasty is one of the fastest growing segments in Orthopaedics with an estimated 250,000 procedures in the US by 2025.8

For healthcare professionals, the AETOS Shoulder System offers a compact yet comprehensive portfolio of solutions that enhance the surgical experience by enabling intraoperative flexibility.1,5 With fewer steps for conversion*5 and fewer instruments for primary anatomic and reverse,*5 the system is designed to simplify the operating room flow.5

Dr. James Kelly, shoulder and elbow specialist at California Pacific Orthopaedics in San Francisco and AETOS System design surgeon, commented "The AETOS Shoulder System was designed to be a cutting-edge press fit, bone conserving, convertible humeral stem. The system is designed for surgeons who desire maximum flexibility to reconstruct the humerus and glenoid, using an efficient and intuitive system that helps prioritize patient outcomes."

"Receiving FDA clearance for the AETOS Shoulder System is a major milestone for Smith+Nephew. This platform is the culmination of years of research and development and represents our commitment to providing healthcare professionals with the best possible technology for their patients. We are confident that this platform will further evolve the standard of care for shoulder surgery and are excited to see the impact it has on patient outcomes," commented Brad Cannon, President Global Orthopaedics for Smith+Nephew.

The AETOS Shoulder System is the latest solution in Smith+Nephew's expanding Upper Extremity portfolio and complements our market leading Sports Medicine shoulder repair and biologics solutions. To learn more please click here.

The AETOS Shoulder System will be showcased this week at the San Diego Shoulder Institute's annual shoulder course in Coronado, CA.

*Compared to a competitive shoulder system

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

