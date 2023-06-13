Comanche Biopharma Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Dr. Ann Taylor

CONCORD, Mass., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comanche Biopharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Ann Taylor, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Taylor brings a wealth of experience and expertise, having held academic positions at Harvard Medical School and key leadership roles at Pfizer, Novartis, and AstraZeneca.

Photo of Ann Taylor (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Ann Taylor to our Board of Directors," said Scott Johnson, M.D., CEO of Comanche Biopharma. "Her extensive background in academic medicine, the field of reproductive endocrinology, and clinical drug development will be instrumental as we enter the clinical stage of our company."

Dr. Taylor's distinguished career includes serving as the former Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, where she championed patient advocacy and led groundbreaking research and development initiatives. Her leadership at Novartis (NIBR) involved spearheading cross-functional teams focused on cardiovascular and metabolic diseases research. Additionally, at Pfizer, she was the Clinical Lead for the early obesity portfolio.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the appointment, Dr. Taylor stated, "I am excited to contribute to Comanche's mission of addressing the global maternal health crisis as a member of the Board of Directors. Their commitment to improving outcomes in pregnancies complicated by preeclampsia aligns perfectly with my passion for patient-centered, high-quality healthcare."

Dr. Taylor's addition to the Board underscores Comanche Biopharma's ongoing commitment to augmenting its leadership with seasoned professionals who offer diverse perspectives and specialized expertise. With her deep understanding of clinical strategy and pharmaceutical leadership, Dr. Taylor will play a vital role in Comanche's mission to advance maternal health globally.

