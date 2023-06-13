NetRise Appoints Industry Leader Bryan McCreedy as Vice President of Sales

Veteran security sales executive joins to accelerate the company's next phase of growth

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRise , the company providing visibility into the world's XIoT security problem, announced today the appointment of Bryan McCreedy as Vice President of Sales. In this position, McCreedy will strengthen client engagement and help bring the company's XIoT security platform to more device manufacturers and enterprise customers.

On the heels of a banner start to the year that included funding raised in April from Squadra Ventures, McCreedy's role is part of the company's strategic growth plans with NetRise's continued investment in talent development, partnerships and delivery efforts that have driven exceptional results for clients and widespread industry recognition.

"Bryan is joining NetRise to lead growth at an exciting stage in our trajectory," said Tom Pace, co-founder and CEO of NetRise. "His deep understanding of the firmware, SBOM, UVM, application security and services space, and alignment with our passion for providing unparalleled client service and support make him the perfect leader to help drive our growth into the future. I look forward to working closely alongside him."

McCreedy joins NetRise with a track record of building and leading high-performance teams in fast-paced, client-focused startup environments. As former Head of Sales at ArmorCode, an application security company, McCreedy was a crucial driver in the company's meteoric rise from pre-revenue stealth mode to seven-figure sales growth in year one, to more than 400%+ year-over-year revenue growth in 2023.

Simultaneously, he built a stellar sales team and GTM motion and led numerous partner and client engagement functions during his tenure. Additionally, McCreedy co-founded and built a 350+ member Purple Book Community to "democratize software security" and published a book on software security with 25 executive leader co-authors from the community.

"Demand for firmware security and supply chain risk management is exploding," said McCreedy. "NetRise is exceptionally well positioned to provide a platform to device manufacturers, enterprise customers, and any company with an XIoT device. I am excited to leverage the company's best-in-class product, key partnerships, and high-quality services to deliver value for our customers."

About NetRise

Based in Austin, Texas, NetRise was built by defensive cyber experts bred across the private sector, intelligence community and U.S. federal government to solve the firmware security problem. The company is currently partnering with companies across manufacturing, automotive, medical devices, industrial control systems, satellites and many more.

