Oracle to Deliver Powerful and Secure Generative AI Services for Business

Oracle is uniquely positioned to deliver generative AI services spanning applications to infrastructure that help businesses solve today's most complex challenges

Oracle partners with Cohere to provide generative AI services

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced its plans to develop powerful, generative AI services for organizations worldwide. Oracle will provide native generative AI services to help organizations automate end-to-end business processes, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experiences, in collaboration with Cohere, a leading AI platform for enterprise. Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and leveraging Oracle's unique Supercluster capabilities, Oracle generative AI services will span applications to infrastructure and aim to provide the highest levels of security, performance, and value in the industry.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

"Only Oracle can offer a complete, end-to-end platform for generative AI, with advanced security, best-in-class data management, and a comprehensive portfolio of cloud applications able to address any business problem," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Our partnership with Cohere will enable our customers to easily embed generative AI into their business. Using Cohere's foundational models, customers can securely incorporate their own data to train specific models, deploy them on best-in-class AI infrastructure through OCI, and experience the business benefits immediately in their applications."

Through the partnership, Cohere will train, build, and deploy its generative AI models on OCI. OCI is uniquely positioned to run AI workloads as it delivers the highest performance and lowest cost GPU cluster technology, with scale of over 16K H100 GPUs per cluster, and very low latency and the highest bandwidth RDMA network in the cloud. This will enable the acceleration of large language models (LLM) training while simultaneously reducing the cost.

"Oracle and Cohere have a shared focus on data security, model customization, and enabling enterprises to create business value," said Martin Kon, president & COO, Cohere. "Together, Oracle and Cohere will help enterprises worldwide accelerate their AI initiatives, drive greater value, and deliver new levels of automation that maximize business success – while ensuring their data is secure and private."

Cohere models will also be directly integrated into the industry's most complete portfolio of cloud applications. By embedding Cohere's language models in its business applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite, and Oracle industry-specific applications, Oracle will enable customers to quickly and securely deploy generative AI to solve their most pressing business challenges.

The combination of Oracle's comprehensive portfolio of cloud applications, unrivaled data management expertise, best-in-class AI infrastructure, with Cohere's state-of-the-art large language models will deliver:

Unrivaled data security, privacy, and governance : OCI's generative AI service will allow customers to have complete control and ownership of their data. In addition, unlike other generative AI offerings, Oracle's generative AI services will not mix customer data. As a result, a given business' competitive advantage will always remain its own. Tools for accessing data provenance and lineage will be available as well.

Powerful and high-performing models: Oracle's generative AI services leverage Cohere's state-of-the-art foundational LLMs and can be customized and improved based on Oracle's unique industry knowledge and data insights. In addition, customers can further refine these models using their own data to increase accuracy for specific business use cases.

Embedded generative AI services: By making generative AI pervasive across its portfolio of cloud applications—including ERP, HCM, SCM, and CX —Oracle will enable customers to take advantage of the latest innovations within existing business processes. Oracle will deploy new models for Healthcare and Public Safety and embed generative AI throughout its industry-specific applications. These AI services will boost knowledge workers' productivity and efficiency while freeing up time for ideation, creativity, and value-added tasks and improving the overall employee experience. In addition, Oracle will embed generative AI capabilities into its database portfolio in the same way that it introduced machine learning features in Oracle Database and MySQL HeatWave.

Generative AI available wherever customers need it: Customers can use the generative AI service in OCI and leverage all the advantages of public cloud to scale solutions on demand, customize models, and create private model endpoints for their business. In addition, Oracle will deliver generative AI services to organizations' data centers, enabling them to combine generative capabilities together with their on-premises data and applications.

Customer Quotes

"Generative AI is an amazing opportunity to support our business, delight our customers, and boost productivity," said Kamran Zargahi, senior director, Uber. "We're excited to partner with Oracle and Cohere to achieve those goals together."

"Utilizing generative AI in HCM applications will be a game-changer for organizations," said Gareth Abreu, domain principal – HCM Business Platforms, Co-op. "We're excited about what's becoming possible in this space. Streamlining and making actions more efficient, intelligently guiding individuals to better outcomes, and elevating worker experiences are just a few of the benefits we expect to gain from the use of generative AI within Oracle Cloud HCM. This technology has the power to completely reinvent how we're thinking about work and the work of HR specifically."

"University of Missouri Health Care is looking forward to simplifying physician and nurse workflows by incorporating generative AI into their Oracle electronic health record system, which will help them spend more time with patients to improve the quality of care and healthcare experience," said Richard J. Barohn, MD, executive vice chancellor for Health Affairs and Hugh E. and Sarah D. Stephenson Dean, School of Medicine, University of Missouri.

Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Cohere

Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Its world-class AI is uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere's platform is cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be deployed on virtual private cloud (VPC) or even on-site to meet companies where their data is, offering the highest levels of flexibility and control. Founded by Google Brain alumni and a co-author of the seminal Transformer research paper, Cohere is on a mission to transform enterprises and their products with AI that unlocks a more intuitive way to generate, search, and summarize information than ever before. The company is backed by group of global institutional and strategic investors including DTCP, Index Ventures, Inovia Capital, Mirae Asset, NVIDIA, Oracle, Radical Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Section 32, and Tiger Global, as well as several AI luminaries, including Geoffrey Hinton, Jeff Dean, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle