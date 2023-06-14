BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger Strengthen U.S. Domestic Manufacturing with Solar Panel Procurement Partnership

BayWa r.e. will procure 1.25 GW of solar modules from Meyer Burger's cutting-edge facility in Goodyear, Arizona from 2025 to 2029.

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e., a leading global clean energy company, is partnering with Meyer Burger Technology AG, a global solar technology company, to procure high-performance solar panels from its production site in Goodyear, Arizona. The offtake agreement is one of two announced by Meyer Berger in March 2023, resulting in the increase of the annual capacity of their module production in Goodyear from approximately 1.6 GW to approximately 2 GW. This collaboration between BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger underscores their shared commitment to supporting the U.S. domestic manufacturing industry and actively contributing to the growth, sustainability, and economic development of the solar supply chain.

As part of this partnership, BayWa r.e. commits to procuring 1.25 GW of modules over a span of 5 years from Meyer Burger's cutting-edge facility in Goodyear, Arizona. BayWa r.e.'s long-term commitment, spanning from 2025 to 2029, ensures a steadfast supply of domestically produced solar panels for its extensive solar projects pipeline exceeding 9 GW across the nation.

"With the offtake agreement with BayWa r.e., we are strengthening solar manufacturing made in the U.S.," said Ardes Johnson, President of Meyer Burger Americas. "It enables us to provide toxin-free, high-performance solar modules manufactured to the highest ethical and social standards, that are at the forefront of technology and achieve very high yields due to their outstanding longevity."

Meyer Burger is finalizing the construction of the 2 GW production site for high-performance solar modules in Goodyear, Arizona. The facility will contribute to the expansion of the U.S. solar industry and create over 500 skilled manufacturing jobs. Meyer Burger's proprietary heterojunction cell technology and patented SmartWire module technology enable the production of top-quality solar components, supporting the achievement of clean energy goals and solidifying Arizona's position as a renewable energy leader.

"We are excited to be partnering with Meyer Burger on their state-of-the-art solar panel manufacturing facility in Arizona," said Geoff Fallon, COO at BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC. "BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have a long history of working together to advance clean energy innovation and we look forward to continuing that relationship in the U.S. At BayWa r.e., we are committed to leveraging our decades of experience in deploying clean energy across the globe to drive local economic growth using domestically manufactured equipment.

Following the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger are dedicated to advancing long-term domestic procurement commitments through strategic partnerships. This collaborative effort aims to drive ongoing domestic manufacturing, generate local jobs, and foster a sustainable solar industry.

About BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC

BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC is a leading, fully integrated utility-scale solar developer in North America, overseeing all aspects of development from site origination through long-term operations and asset management. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we currently have a pipeline of solar and storage projects totaling over 9 GW across the US. Since 2014, we have brought over 1GW online and manage over 500 MW. We value long-term partnerships and work closely with local communities and organizations to fund workforce development trainings and scholarship programs, support natural disaster relief efforts, and integrate sustainability and biodiversity measures into our project plans. For more information, visit https://us.baywa-re.com/en/solar/

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

Meyer Burger has started production of high-performance solar cells and solar modules in 2021. Its proprietary heterojunction/SmartWire technology enables the company to set new industry standards in terms of energy yield. With solar cells and modules developed in Switzerland and manufactured in Germany according to high sustainability standards, Meyer Burger aims to become a leading European photovoltaic company. The company currently employs around 1200 people at research facilities in Switzerland, development and manufacturing sites in Germany and sales offices in Europe, the United States, Asia and Australia.

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).

