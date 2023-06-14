CHARLOTTE TILBURY LAUNCHES HER FIRST-EVER APP! IT'S CHARLOTTE IN YOUR POCKET!

CHARLOTTE HAS DECODED HER EXPERT ARTISTRY AND LEVERAGED THE POWER OF AI INTO HER NEW APP TO DELIVER YOUR PERSONALISED BEAUTY WARDROBE AT THE CLICK OF A BUTTON.

FROM YOUR PERFECT SHADE MATCHES AND AN IMMEDIATE SKIN REVIVAL ROUTINE IN 60 SECONDS*, TO A BEAUTY VIDEO LIBRARY OF HOW-TOS, TIPS AND TRICKS, THE APP IS EXPERT ARTISTRY AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!

EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE CAN NOW HAVE THE TOOLS TO LOOK AND FEEL THEIR MOST BEAUTIFUL AND CONFIDENT EVERYDAY - IT'S EASY BEAUTY FOR YOU, AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD NOW!

Download the NEW! Charlotte Tilbury App here - https://open.charlottetilbury.com/y4tp/g6nnjkur

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Tilbury, founder of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, has launched her first-ever app, designed to revolutionize beauty and use the power of technology to bring Charlotte's innovation and easy to choose, easy to use products to everyone, everywhere!

CHARLOTTE TILBURY LAUNCHES HER FIRST-EVER APP! (PRNewswire)

The app is a living manifestation of Charlotte's mission to democratize and simplify beauty for all. Designed for everyone everywhere, no matter their level of beauty expertise, the Charlotte Tilbury app is an interactive platform that harnesses the power of Charlotte's artistry expertise, plus the power of best-in-class artificial intelligence to educate, inspire, and reward new and existing customers.

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, Founder, President, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, said:

"My app is like having me in your pocket - 24/7 - so that everyone, everywhere, can download beauty confidence! It's a beauty tech world-first, the only place you can access a truly immersive and empowering beauty experience all in one app!

"It's always been my mission to democratize and decode beauty and skincare, and this incredible app achieves this - it's expert artistry at your fingertips!! This has been years in the making - the tech has finally caught up with my vision to make easy beauty for you!! It's powered by my years of expertise and my unique artistry algorithm, backed by data science and customer insight. It takes all my knowledge, secrets, tips and tricks from my 30-year career with how-to tutorials delivering easy beauty for everyone - unlocking all my backstage secrets, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and app-only product drops.

"It's a truly immersive and empowering beauty experience, home to my pro-beauty and pro-skin analysis tech tools, helping you build your personalized beauty wardrobe and routine - all powered by AI + deep learning.

"It's my one tap wonder to instant beauty magic!!"

The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty app delivers incredible innovation throughout the entire customer journey:

PERSONALISED BEAUTY WARDROBE IN YOUR POCKET: Get your perfect shade matches and your immediate personalized skin revival routine in under 60 seconds!* Powered by AI, Charlotte's advanced pro-beauty tech tools will give you the best skincare, complexion, and color products tailored to your skin tone and skin needs! It's like having instant access to Charlotte's expertise for every step of your beauty journey!





APP-ONLY EXCLUSIVES: Downloading Charlotte's app will unlock first access to shop all new! beauty secrets before anyone else! It's an exclusive beauty treasure chest of viral, sell-out sensations, back-in-stock icons, new beauty secrets and app only drops.





LEARN HOW TO APPLY LIKE A PRO : Discover Charlotte's first ever beauty video library, home to all of her how-to tutorials and quick application tricks. See the incredible transformations as you watch, learn and brush along! Whether you are a beauty novice or expert, there are videos for everyone! Plus, unlock access to never seen before, exclusive app only content!





ALL ACCESS RED CARPET CONTENT: Get the looks straight from the red carpet and runway! Discover how to get my iconic red carpet looks worn by celebrities and supermodels. You can watch exclusive behind the scenes footage and easily shop the product to recreate the look at home!





CONFIDENCE BUILDING AFFIRMATIONS : Delivering Charlotte's mission to make everyone feel beautiful from within, you can start your day with mood-boosting affirmations! A daily dose of positivity to spread confidence, happiness, love and luck to conquer your world!





QUICK + EASY SHOPPING ON-THE-GO: Shopping for beauty on-the-go has never been easier! Enjoy exclusive first access to Charlotte's new innovations and app-only beauty secrets, magical loyalty rewards and so much more!

Corinne Suchy, Chief Growth and Technology Officer at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, said:

"Charlotte Tilbury Beauty goes beyond being an industry leading beauty brand - it is a technology company revolutionizing the beauty industry! Inspired by Charlotte's industry-disrupting vision, we love to find that line where technology is indistinguishable from magic, and we will only continue to bring our customers and community incredible innovation!

"Our goal has always been for our community to feel like they are engaging 1-2-1 with Charlotte, because there is nothing quite like experiencing her energy and her expertise first- hand! We created this app because we truly want everyone, everywhere to feel they are in her makeup chair experiencing the power of her artistry and confidence-boosting positivity.

"We want to reach those customers around the world, of all ages, genders and backgrounds, who haven't felt that professional makeup artistry or expert skincare advice is accessible to them … Charlotte's app is for both the beauty beginner who wants to unlock their beauty confidence and understand what their beauty wardrobe of skincare and makeup looks like… and for our engaged community which wants to discover even more of Charlotte's expert artistry!"

"We say that this app is like having Charlotte in your pocket. It's instant access to all of her beauty tips and tricks which can unlock your beauty confidence and is designed to make your beauty experience as easy and personal as possible. We use the power of technology and the power of beauty to bring Charlotte's innovation and easy to choose, easy to use mantra to life!

"Charlotte's creative vision has always transcended multiple dimensions and worlds, across the digital, the virtual and the physical realms. Charlotte's app is her vision powered by the latest technology which allows us to push the boundaries of creativity, storytelling, and interactivity and create deeper relationships with our customers and new relationships beyond our community."

Notes to Editor:

Charlotte's app is available in 34 countries including Mainland UK, Northern Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, US, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Australia, Hong Kong, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and France.

Available in five languages (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish) and five currencies (GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, AUD).

*To learn more about how Charlotte Tilbury Beauty collects and processes your personal information, including the images you provide in the Pro Skin Analysis Tool and the Foundation Finder Tool, please see our Biometric Processing Notice and Privacy Policy [https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us/help/biometric-processing-notice]. Your results may be affected by the quality of the image submitted, i.e., lighting, or camera quality.

About Charlotte Tilbury Beauty:

Launched in September 2013 by iconic Beauty Entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury MBE, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty was born out of Charlotte's long-held desire to empower everyone to feel like the most beautiful version of themselves, helping people around the world gain the confidence to achieve their biggest and boldest dreams.

All of Charlotte's products are her beauty secrets from over 29-years of working in fashion, editorial, runway and red carpet bottled. Offering a wide range of skincare and makeup items, suitable for all skin tones, shades and types, the products aim to beautify and improve the look of skin, using ingredients of the highest quality, formulated in specialist factories worldwide and presented in a distinctive range of sophisticated and luxurious packaging. Market first innovation is key, working with world-leading laboratories on advancements in technology, research-powered formulas and breakthrough ingredients. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has accumulated over 500 industry awards to date, and continues to break records across regions, channels and categories.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty continues to break records across regions, channels, and categories. The company now employs over 2,000 people globally and sells over 500 products across color, complexion, and skincare. Charlotte Tilbury has a physical presence in over 20 global markets, is available in 41 countries via charlottetilbury.com, and has over 2000 points of distribution worldwide including department stores and travel retail. In recent years, the brand has opened distribution in a range of new markets including China, Korea, Thailand, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Media Contact:

napress@charlottetilbury.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlotte Tilbury