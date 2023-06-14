Peakview Capital Announces Raising of New Fund To Provide Investors With Curated Access to Top VC Firms and Select Portfolio Opportunities

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakview Capital , a technology focused hybrid venture capital fund and investor in many of the top U.S venture capital firms, has closed its latest fund, bringing total AUM to more than $500M. The firm will aim to invest a majority of the new capital in a constructed portfolio of top-tier VC managers' funds along with select inflection-stage direct investments. The fund has already backed several of the industry's leading venture capital funds.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our newest investment vehicle, focused on providing optimal risk-adjusted returns with our concentrated strategy across what we view as best of the best venture capital funds," said Erik Lassila, Managing Partner of Peakview Capital. "With the go-forward era of lower valuations, we look forward to putting our capital to work.."

"As active investors in technology's startup ecosystem over a number of decades, we draw upon our venture experience and network of personal relationships to provide our LPs with curated access to compelling funds. We also have the expertise to hand-select direct investments that we identify as the best growth opportunities."

Peakview Capital has also recently added Tyler Hartsock and Kevin McQuillan as Partners, positioning the firm for increased investment growth and reach. Hartsock has been a VC fund of funds veteran since 2009 when he served as an early employee of Greenspring Associates. More recently he was a partner at Next Play Capital, where he served on the investment committee and led its fund partnership investment practice and emerging manager strategy. Prior to Next Play, Hartsock co-led Northgate Capital's flagship VC fund of funds. Hartsock will help manage the firm's investment practices and fundraising initiatives.

McQuillan has been an active VC investor for decades, co-founding two VC firms. He was Co-Founder and General Partner at Focus Ventures, whose first fund was the 7th highest IRR fund of all time (Preqin). McQuillan brings his experience and expertise to help inform Peakview's fund and direct investments.

Peakview has also added Nicole de Moulpied as Director of Marketing. De Moulpied has held various sales and marketing positions at Ansys, Inc., Clearstone Venture Partners and several international startups, and heads the firm's marketing initiatives.

The fund aims to deliver strong returns for its investors with a specialized and concentrated portfolio of investments. Peakview draws on decades of experience to inform its strategy for sourcing and selecting the strongest investment opportunities, backed by deep qualitative and quantitative analysis. This approach aims to enable the firm to provide investors with optimized exposure to the venture capital asset class with strong opportunities for high risk adjusted returns.

About Peakview Capital

Based in Menlo Park, California and founded in 2015, Peakview specializes in investing and deploying capital in concentrated portfolios of top performing VC firms and makes direct investments in fast-growing transformative technology startups across various industries. Peakview believes in the power of venture capital as fuel to drive innovation and growth, providing value beyond financial returns. For more information, please visit: https://www.peakview.capital/

