Say Hello to Summer with Mija's New Ready-to-Drink Bubbly Rosé Sangria - Made with 100% Real Fruit

New Flavor Joins Mija White and Red Sangria on Shelves as Whole Lineup Gets a New Look

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to welcome summer, and what better way than with a new and refreshing sparkling pink beverage. Today, Mija is excited to announce the release of Mija Bubbly Rosé Sangria, a ready-to-drink wine-based beverage that is made with real fruit and all natural ingredients. The Mija lineup – including Mija White and Mija Red Sangrias – is also showcasing a fresh new look this summer season with bold colors and an entirely revamped design. Mija Red and White will also be introducing 1.5L size extensions.

Mija Sangria is made with 100% real fruit and without artificial additives or preservatives for a real homemade taste. The Mija Sangria lineup includes Mija Red, Mija White, and the new Mija Bubbly Rosé Sangria. (PRNewswire)

First launched in 2015, Mija Sangria has become one of the best-selling premium sangria brands in the country. The sangrias are made with 100% real fruit and without artificial additives or preservatives for a true homemade taste. Bubbly Rosé is Mija's first new launch since introducing Mija White in 2017. The new sangria is made with blood orange, acai, pomegranate, lemon, and premium rosé wine for a bright, sweet and refreshing taste. It has 9.5% alcohol by volume.

The Mija Sangria lineup also includes:

Mija Red: The original Mija, made with 100% real unfiltered fruit juices and premium red wine; ingredients include blood orange, acaí, pomegranate juice and lemon. 9.5% ABV.

Mija White: Named Best Sangria and rated 93 points by Beverage Testing Institute, Mija White is made with 100% real unfiltered fruit juice and premium white wine; ingredients include orange, guava, lime, and lychee. 9.5% ABV.

"Sangria is an adored beverage around the world, and Mija Sangria makes it easier than ever to enjoy a high quality, real fruit sangria this summer, without the hassle. It's fresh, natural, delicious and ready-to-drink right out of the bottle, over ice or accompanied with some fresh fruit," said Kevin Mehra, CEO of Latitude Beverage, the creators of Mija Sangria. "With the popularity of sparkling wine and rosé beverages continuing to grow, this is the perfect time to introduce our new Bubbly Rosé Sangria! It's every bit as delicious as our red and white sangrias, with an extra pop from the bubbles."

Mija Sangria is crafted in New York State and all three flavors are sold in 750mL bottles with an SRP of $8.99. Mija Red and White are also sold in 1.5L bottles for an SRP of $14.99. Mija is available at retail locations in nearly 40 states, and is also available online with direct shipping nationwide. For more information about Mija Sangria, visit www.mijasangria.com, or follow @MijaSangria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mija Sangria

Mija Sangria is from Latitude Beverage, the company behind a growing portfolio of wine and spirits brands, including 90+ Cellars.

