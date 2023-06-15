City Wide Continues Growth with New Office in New Jersey

Local Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Northeast New Jersey

KEARNY, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the opening of its newest location in New Jersey, making it the fifth location to serve the state. The new office serves commercial properties throughout Hudson County, NJ, and Staten Island, NY.

Local building owners and property management companies in Hudson County and Staten Island now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Chris LeSauvage, president, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 78 John Miller Way, Suite 410 in Kearny. This is the first City Wide Facility Solutions office opened by LeSauvage.

"My corporate background gave me a deep understanding of operational processes, as well as extensive experience owning and planning a business," said LeSauvage. With a "proven history of building great teams and helping people grow," I became a City Wide franchisee to "learn something completely new and do something that makes a difference in my community."

Prior to opening his City Wide location, LeSauvage worked in the financial services industry as a project manager, director, and head of business management. After a long and successful career in corporate America, LeSauvage is ready to achieve his dream of owning a business that benefits the community around him. His management experience, adaptability, and communication skills will aid him in handling the operations at the Liberty Harbor City Wide location.

City Wide Facility Solutions made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities, including janitorial, disinfecting, and handyman services along with parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Liberty Harbor area and the services it offers, please visit libertyharbor.gocitywide.com/ or call (201) 299-5490.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com. For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

