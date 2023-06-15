Optable and Qonsent Partner to Deliver Consented Data Privacy Experience for Advertisers

Pioneering Data Experience Platform Joins Forces With Innovative Data Collaboration Platform to Ensure Traceable Consent and Enhanced Privacy Protection in the Advertising Ecosystem

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonsent , a consumer centric first-party data experience platform with consent at its core, today announced a partnership with Optable , a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data collaboration platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising industry. The collaboration – which comes on the heels of Optable's recent funding announcement of $20 million – aims to offer a privacy-safe and consented data collaboration experience by seamlessly enabling first-party, consented data for media activation and measurement purposes.

This is the industry's first fully integrated clean room solution with first-party consent built in and ready to scale.

"Trackable user consent and data privacy are driving most of the shifts in today's advertising ecosystem," said Yves Poiré, Co-founder and CEO of Optable. "With the shift to cookieless advertising, privacy-safe media planning, activation, and measurement have become essential for working with audience data. In light of this, traceable consent with granular permissions is crucial to treating consumers and their data with the respect they deserve."

"Optable's innovative approach to data collaboration empowers stakeholders to derive more value from marketing and advertising data," Poiré continued. "The partnership with Qonsent takes our offering further by ensuring a seamless end-to-end approach, enabling performant activation and insights for consented data for brands as well as publishers."

Optable has been at the forefront of enabling leading publishers and brands to navigate the changing landscape of data regulations while prioritizing personalization, planning, and activation in their marketing campaigns. This partnership takes the company's efforts even further by introducing proof of consent with precise permissions, real-time identity resolution, and private management of personal and household-level data within the identity graph. By leveraging these advancements, advertisers and publishers can reinforce trust and transparency, and achieve impactful data-driven strategies that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Key features of this integration include:

Analysis & Insights: Publishers can leverage private, consented audience data to gain actionable insights on customers without relying on third-party cookies.

Activation & Prospecting: Simplified consent management and granular consent tracking ensure compliance with regional standards during activation.

Seamless Integration: The partnership between Qonsent and Optable offers a straightforward way for brands and publishers to gather consent and transact with their first-party data, ensuring end-to-end privacy and preventing data leakage.

"The reason this partnership is so crucial to the chaotic landscape that data privacy has become can be seen with retail media networks that are dealing with a complex world of varying consumer touch points. There are differing consent and permission requirements for things like in-store location tracking, purchase tracking and sharing, and assuring the right permissions for ad sales use cases. Qonsent and Optable have now integrated a full stack approach that solves this type of complexity," said Jesse Redniss, CEO and Co-founder of Qonsent. "Our aim is to provide the missing piece to the data privacy puzzle and partnering with Optable allows us to deliver the industry's first fully integrated clean room solution with first-party consent built in and ready to scale."

As the advertising industry evolves to meet the demands of data privacy, it's crucial for brands and publishers to adapt and embrace consented data collaboration. By integrating Qonsent into Optable's privacy-safe media collaboration platform, any brand or publisher's data becomes instantly compliant in collecting and handling direct consent across Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The Qonsent solution also provides access to its SmartQontract, simplifying user agreement understanding, and incorporates real-time ID validation technology.

About Optable

Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/ .

About Qonsent

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from the media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to help companies build 'privacy by design' and 'privacy by default' into products and processes to create a better experience, relationship, and value exchange with consumers. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and consumer-facing solutions that integrate with company offerings to remain compliant with PII data laws, including real-time ID validation, SmartQontracts, and customized offers through a Qonsent wallet. Qonsent is setting a new industry standard around Performance Privacy and Performance Giving with its platform, which bridges the current market gaps for brands, advertisers, publishers, creators, enterprises, and consumers.

