Suntuity Joins Solar Energy Industries Association as an Official Member

Membership Will Drive Solar Energy Innovation and Amplify Expansion Efforts, Strengthening Suntuity's Position as a Leader in Solar and Clean Energy

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntuity Renewables ("Suntuity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, today announced its official membership with the Solar Energy Industries Association ("SEIA"), the national trade association for the U.S. solar industry. This membership reflects Suntuity's commitment to promoting the development and utilization of solar energy in the U.S.

By collaborating with SEIA and its members, Suntuity aims to further enhance its capabilities, leverage industry best practices, and actively contribute to the future of solar energy in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Suntuity's membership with SEIA marks another step forward in becoming an influential leader in the renewable industry.

SEIA and its members have been at the forefront of driving solar energy adoption since 1974. As an official member of SEIA, Suntuity joins a prestigious network of industry professionals, manufacturers, project developers, and other stakeholders dedicated to advancing solar energy as a clean and sustainable source of power.

"Joining SEIA is an important milestone for Suntuity as we continue to establish ourselves as a leading solar and clean energy company," said Dan Javan, CEO of Suntuity. "SEIA's advocacy, expertise, and influence in the solar industry align perfectly with our vision, and this membership allows us to join an influential community helping drive the adoption and growth of the solar energy sector."

SEIA membership provides Suntuity with valuable industry insights, networking opportunities, and access to the latest research and policy updates. By collaborating with SEIA and its members, Suntuity aims to further enhance its capabilities, leverage industry best practices, and actively contribute to the future of solar energy in the U.S.

As part of its commitment to foster knowledge and expertise within the renewable energy field, Suntuity operates Suntuity University - a leading provider of renewable energy training and education. The platform offers a wide range of courses and programs designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the industry.

"Our affiliation with SEIA strengthens our commitment to delivering the highest standard of training to professionals in the renewable energy industry. By staying connected with industry leaders and accessing the latest industry trends through SEIA, we can continuously enhance our training programs and empower professionals to excel in this rapidly evolving sector," said Brittany Weichers, head of Suntuity University.

Suntuity's membership with SEIA marks another step forward in the Company's journey to becoming an influential and effective member of the solar community. By aligning with entities well-known in the solar industry, Suntuity is building itself to be a trusted provider of renewable energy solutions and continues to demonstrate its dedication to advancing the adoption of solar energy nationwide.

About Suntuity Renewables:

Suntuity Renewables is a leading residential solar company in the country. The Company acquires customers, designs solar energy and home electrification solutions, installs and maintains those systems, and arranges third-party financing solutions for residential customers across the United States. The Company uses a mix of in-house and outsourced solutions to optimize the growth, profitability, and efficiency of its services, which enables it to grow and scale. For more information, visit www.suntuityrenewables.com

About Suntuity University:

Suntuity University is a leading provider of renewable energy training and education, offering a wide range of courses and programs designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the renewable energy industry. With a team of expert trainers and state-of-the-art training facilities, Suntuity University is committed to delivering the highest standard of training to its students. In addition to providing training in the renewable energy field, Suntuity University is a pioneer in the field of drone technology for solar inspections and maintenance, offering Suntuity Airworks trainings to equip professionals with the latest advancements in drone technology. For more information, visit www.suntuityrenewables.com/university

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Suntuity cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from its customers; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for its products and services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in Suntuity's industry and its ability to successfully compete with its competitors; and (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Suntuity on the date hereof, and Suntuity assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

For Suntuity

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

Suntuity@gateway-grp.com

Media:

For Suntuity

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

Suntuity@gateway-grp.com

Suntuity Renewables is a leading US multinational company that includes several national brands encompassing renewable energy, finance, water filtration and home services. Founded in 2008, the company has a national presence with operations in several US states and countries servicing thousands of its customers across its service footprint. For more information about Suntuity Renewables and its services, please visit www.suntuity.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suntuity