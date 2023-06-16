edX Launches Career Resource Center to Advance Professional Opportunities for Millions of Learners Globally

New online hub provides registered edX learners with free access to career tips, advice, and resources powered by insights from industry experts

LANHAM, Md., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, edX , a leading online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), announced the launch of the edX Career Resource Center , an online hub designed to equip registered edX learners with career resources to help navigate the rapidly changing employment landscape and advance in their desired career paths. Building on edX's experience delivering more than 3 million career touchpoints for learners around the world, the Career Resource Center is a comprehensive destination for career tips, tools, and advice, powered by edX's network of industry experts and program alumni from the world's leading companies.

The Career Resource Center is free for all registered edX learners. It features career-specific skill identification, personalized course recommendations, resume-building tools, job search assistance, and access to industry events. Additionally, the hub offers insightful articles by career and industry experts to help learners master the complexities of job searching.

"In today's swiftly changing professional world, there's an undeniable need for comprehensive career support for learners everywhere," said Anant Agarwal, Founder of edX and Chief Platform Officer at 2U. "Through the new edX Career Resource Center, our aim is not just to help people thrive in their present roles but also to help them build the confidence to navigate new sectors and technologies and unlock exciting professional opportunities."

As a global leader in talent development, edX has been instrumental in helping its learners achieve professional milestones. The introduction of the Career Resource Center will further enable edX to extend its impact, helping more people plan for, launch, and thrive in meaningful careers.

Insights for coding, data, and business careers are already available on the Career Resource Center, with more industry-specific resources to be added soon. Registered edX learners can access the Career Resource Center today at careers.edX.org .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 76 million people worldwide with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

