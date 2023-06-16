Trilogy Health Services Adds Dynamic Leader to C-Suite

New CHRIO brings her diverse background to the senior living leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Dowd to the position of Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer.

Dowd most recently served as the CHRO advisor for the Funds of New York City and on the Deloitte Human Experience Advisory Board. Prior to those roles, she served as Chief Talent Officer and head of Consumer Experience at Guardian Life Insurance, as well as twelve years in multiple leadership roles at Humana.

Dowd's diverse background includes roles leading the consumer experience and human capital functions. She brings a strong focus on designing and implementing strategies to deliver unique employee and customer experiences.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Wendy to our team," Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services said. "Her background and experience will be a great compliment to Trilogy's continued focus on being the best place any of our employees have ever belonged."

Wendy will provide strategic leadership in the areas of talent acquisition, DEI, training, leadership development, total rewards, policy development, and HRIS. Her role will also influence and lead operational and technical HR change management initiatives that support the company's continued growth agenda.

Dowd will serve alongside the rest of Trilogy's executive leadership team, which includes:

Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO

Cristina Pietrowski, Chief Legal Officer

Rhonda Sanders-Simmonds, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Andrew McNamara, Chief Medical Officer

Rhonda Dempsey, Chief Nursing Officer

Mary Ferreira, Chief Accounting Officer

Todd B. Mehaffey, Chief Operations Officer

Reise Officer, Chief Information Officer

David Davis, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Bryant, Chief Administration & Compliance Officer

About Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of over 125 senior living communities throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job opportunities, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

