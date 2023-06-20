EmVenio Research expands internationally with 10 research sites in the U.K.

U.S.-based researcher and EMS Healthcare collaborate to conduct commercial clinical trials through a network of mobile research sites.

DURHAM, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community research provider EmVenio Research today announced its international expansion with the launch of research operations in the United Kingdom. In collaboration with EMS Healthcare , the U.K.'s largest mobile clinical research partner, they will – together – operate a range of commercial clinical trials in 10 mobile sites identified by EMS, across England, Wales and Scotland. The expansion into the U.K. allows EmVenio to garner a wider demographic of research participants and diversify its clinical trial offerings, based on the needs of pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations, as well as having a positive impact on health outcomes in Britain.

"People living in underserved communities often have limited time and access to participate in life-saving clinical trials, often leaving a gap of representation in research studies," said Keith Henthorne, CEO of EmVenio. "EMS believes that when it comes to health, 'no hand should be out of reach,' and they have proven experience of delivering care and conducting research in the heart of communities, removing barriers and accelerating trials, all of which align with EmVenio's goal to operate clinical trials among residents who would otherwise face challenges to participate. With EMS' support, EmVenio is now able to expand its footprint across the U.K. and increase the diversity of clinical trial participation to more accurately reflect the population."

With the use of EMS Healthcare's mobile units, EmVenio can reach people across various communities, from rural to urban, each with different needs and demographics that sponsors seek in studies. The network of sites will be placed strategically throughout England, Wales and Scotland in the center of communities, allowing research to be conducted with more flexibility, efficiency and accessibility, particularly for participants who may face transportation or mobility barriers.

"We're delighted to be partnering with EmVenio on this exciting development for clinical trials in the U.K.," said Keith Austin, CEO of EMS Healthcare. "A recent independent review of commercial clinical trials by Lord James O'Shaughnessy acknowledged the crucial role of mobile clinics in delivering trials with more diverse participation. We believe this initiative will attract more pharmaceutical sponsors to carry out trials, which will have a significant impact on both the U.K. economy and the health of our population."

A total of 10 potential mobile site locations have been identified across the U.K., each to be supported by a dedicated local workforce. EmVenio will be responsible for full clinical oversight, with principal and sub-investigators, team leaders and deputies in post. The organization will also oversee clinical trial operations and data management.

EmVenio currently operates research in 10 mobile community research sites across the United States, supporting a variety of indications that help to address community-specific health trends and current needs.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

About EMS Healthcare

EMS Healthcare is based at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire and is the U.K.'s largest mobile clinical research partner. We also work alongside over 50 NHS Trusts, Health Boards and private providers in delivering mobile capacity that eases the burden on hospitals. Together, we reduce patient waiting times, tackle health inequalities and supply the NHS with extra lab capacity to support life-changing research. Find out more www.ems-healthcare.com.

EmVenio + EMS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EmVenio