New Malwarebytes Reseller Program Combines Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions and Lucrative Channel Incentives to Drive Partner Profitability

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosecurity Europe Conference 2023 -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced the launch of the Malwarebytes Reseller Partner Program. The revamped program is dedicated to helping partners create profitable and consistent business growth through innovative endpoint security solutions and leading channel incentives such as lucrative base and multi-year discounts.

"Today's evolving threat landscape means that organizations are leaning on their partners to be their trusted IT advisors and cybersecurity experts more than ever before," said Jason Coville, Chief Sales Officer, Malwarebytes. "We believe it is critical to invest in and support our partners as they guide their customers to a more secure future. We are committed to providing our partners with cutting-edge security solutions that are easy to use, create growth and provide fast time-to-value."

The Malwarebytes Reseller Partner Program is a three-tiered program offering specific benefits for each level: Silver, Gold and Platinum. Malwarebytes partners enjoy generous margin discounts, protected margins on deal registration, lead sharing, NFR licenses, access to market development funds (MDF) and more. The program also supports targeting specific verticals with specialized bundled solutions to fulfill vertical needs and drive targeted engagement with a partner's customer base.

"At Malwarebytes, if it doesn't work for our channel partners, it doesn't work for us," said Philip Walsh, Channel Account Sales Leader, EMEA. "Our new reseller program has many elements truly valuable for partners looking to create profitable and predictable businesses. We are focused on making Malwarebytes easy to buy, sell, deploy and manage."

"The new reseller program is a testament to Malwarebytes' ongoing prioritization of the channel," said Matthew Whitton, Chief Operating Officer, Climb Global Solutions EMEA. "It offers many opportunities to grow our business, offer additional solutions to upsell and cross sell and gives my team the training and support they need to fully understand and advise customers."

"As a Malwarebytes partner, I know I'm supported from both a technology and human standpoint," said Joerg Oberbanscheid, Managing Director, Jo-Soft GmbH. "Malwarebytes solutions lead the pack in terms of effectiveness. It's also easy to deploy and use so I get lightning-fast time-to-value."

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Product Management, TD SYNNEX. "With the Malwarebytes partner program as part of our vast portfolio, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings, so customers can do great things with technology."

Additional partner benefits include:

Strong financial growth: Competitive pricing and margins help partners increase overall earnings potential with deal registrations. Partners also gain additional margin and deal exclusivity on all new opportunities.

Partner portal: The Malwarebytes Partner Experience Center (PXC) is an easy way to centrally access sales and marketing resources, register deals and provide customers with free trials.

Sales and technical training: Whether on-demand or onsite, Malwarebytes has the training curriculum to provide partners with the necessary skillset to sell and support Malwarebytes solutions.

Marketing resources: Partners have access to co-branded collateral, a global campaign repository, partner communications and more.

Mutual engagement: Partners provide valuable input that drives technology development, marketing and sales activities.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions along with a world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe daily. Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent tests including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB and AV-TEST (consumer and business). Customers award Malwarebytes for being the most implementable and most usable endpoint protection product with the best results on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

