RED 6 SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH RAF AND NSSIF FOR AUGMENTED REALITY TECHNOLOGY

U.K.'s Royal Air Force and National Security Strategic Investment Fund look to U.S. based Company Red 6 to Advance Airborne Synthetic Training Ecosystem

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training and augmented reality applications, is proud to announce a strategic agreement with the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF), and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), the UK Government's corporate venturing arm for dual-use advanced technologies. Both parties seek to work collaboratively with Red 6 to supply Augmented Reality technologies in support of the U.K. military flying training ecosystem, known as UKMFTS. NSSIF also participated as an investor in Red 6's recent $70 million Series B capital raising round.

"This agreement marks the beginning of a paradigm shift in training for U.K. fighter pilots, and I'm delighted that both the RAF and NSSIF recognize the role Red 6's technology will play in delivering this capability. Having served with both the RAF and the USAF, I'm passionate about aligning both services on the early adoption of this technology. It is essential that we can interoperate seamlessly if we are to prevail in the high-end fight and the first step to achieving this is to be able to train together. I envision a future in which all warfighters, across all domains, can train together in a joint augmented training environment," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

NSSIF makes investments that help accelerate the adoption of the U.K. government's future national security and defense capabilities, while developing the country's dual-use technology ecosystem. Through this investment, NSSIF will also support Red 6 with its integration into BAE Systems Ltd (BAEs) Hawk aircraft.

The RAF collaborates with government, military, and civilian partners in the U.K. and overseas to promote U.K. security, prosperity, and national interests around the world. The adoption of advanced technologies is vital if it is to remain at the forefront of global security. Air Vice Marshal Ian Townsend, Air Officer Commanding No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force stated, "Exploitation of novel technologies is an essential part of ensuring that the RAF can sustain its combat edge and succeed on operations against a constantly evolving adversary. Our collaboration with Red 6 is a core part of ensuring we are seeking innovative ways to improve the way in which we train, allowing us to generate the very best combat pilots possible. Augmented Reality presents an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to developing the capability alongside our industry partners."

Red 6 has developed the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS is a multi-node, all-domain AR system that delivers a complete outdoor synthetic training environment for multiple users. It allows pilots to experience the cognitive loads of physically flying airplanes for real but captures the value of synthetics by enabling them to enter realistic, scalable, simulated training environments, outdoors.

"The Red 6 team and I are focused on delivering a synthetic training environment that will provide real life, near-peer threat training that enhances cognitive skills and learning. ATARS will directly address the pilot production shortfall, improve readiness and lethality, and greatly decrease the overextension of resources in a quicker, cheaper, safer, and cleaner way," stated Robinson.

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS), and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operates in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

