Facemoji To Showcase Award-Winning App at VidCon Anaheim 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content creation keyboard with rich in-app features, announced today it will sponsor and attend VidCon Anaheim 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 22-24 to curate a fun and creative experience for attendees and showcase its award-winning app.

The Facemoij app centers around encouraging users' creativity. VidCon attendees will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity with browser games, wall coloring and a photo booth at the Facemoji booth. Attendees can also interact with the Facemoji app and win prizes like T-shirts, tote bags, lanyards and stickers by sharing their experience at the booth on social media with #FacemojiVidCon.

"While we see our users' inspirational designs and ideas every day on Facemoji, we are excited to showcase their creativity in-person at our booth," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "The Facemoji brand is all about creativity and inspiring users to take on the latest trends and designs to express themselves, and we are thrilled to offer this immersive experience and to connect face-to-face with our users at VidCon."

Founded by YouTubers John and Hank Green and acquired by Paramount Global in 2018, VidCon promotes digital culture by connecting digital content creators and brands with their fans and users. VidCon Anaheim 2022 attracted over 50,000 attendees and over 100 brand exhibitors.

Available for free on Android or iOS, Facemoji encourages users to discover trendy ways to express themselves through its customizable emoji text art and keyboard skins, fonts, preset messages, kaomoji, well-known character sticker packs, AI-assisted messages, DIY capabilities and more. It has over 550 million global downloads and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions.

The Facemoji VidCon booth (#1223) will be open to the public from June 22-24. Tickets for VidCon Anaheim 2023 can be purchased at https://www.vidcon.com/anaheim/.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

