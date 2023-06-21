HiBid Reports $43.2M GMV Sold Last Week, with Classic Cars, Vintage Bicycles, Rare Collectibles, and More in Upcoming Auctions

HiBid Reports $43.2M GMV Sold Last Week, with Classic Cars, Vintage Bicycles, Rare Collectibles, and More in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid reports the sale of more than 650,000 lots in last week's 1,549 live and online auctions. In auctions held from June 12th through the 18th, the total sold exceeded $43.2 million in gross merchandise value and $78.1 million in total hammer value.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Lots currently open for bidding on HiBid.com include classic cars, mopeds, and bicycles as well as eclectic artwork, collectible metal toys, and trading cards. Noteworthy lots for sale include a 1931 Ford Model A car, a 1967 Plymouth Barracuda, a 1987 Honda moped, a collection of framed art prints, and exquisitely embroidered footstools.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

June 12-18, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $43.2 million

Total Hammer Value: $78.1 million

Lots Sold Online: 652,091

Timed Auctions: 1,425

Live Auctions: 124

Bids Placed: 3.6+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.4+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Classic Car Auction in Caledonia, Minnesota

Auction Type: Live

Dates: January 10-June 24

Seller: W. Yoder Auction LLC

View Auction Catalog

The Estate of Barbara and Norman Young

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: June 10-28

Seller: Century Estate Services

View Auction Catalog

Sportsman, Collectables, Currency Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: May 24-June 24

Seller: Putney Auction Service

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex