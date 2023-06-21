Advertise
IGEN Announces New Compliance Platform: ComplyIQ

Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN, a leading provider of excise tax compliance software, announced the launch of ComplyIQ, their new compliance platform.

"ComplyIQ solves challenges throughout the entire tax compliance lifecycle, reduces redundancy and risk, and provides visibility into tax implications across the organization," says Ryan Padget, president at IGEN.

Regulatory compliance is a complex and rapidly evolving landscape that carries significant risk.

"We're leveraging our deep expertise of regulatory compliance to expand our platform beyond tax and give our clients complete visibility to their enterprise-wide compliance process and better assess their risk exposure," says Padget.

About IGEN

IGEN helps companies capitalize on their compliance. Their compliance platform, ComplyIQ, is your complete toolkit for reducing redundancy and risk across the compliance lifecycle. Explore more at www.igentax.com.

