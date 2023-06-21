NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL RANKED ONCE AGAIN AMONG BEST CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

MIAMI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Nicklaus Children's Hospital specialty programs are again identified among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023-24 "Best Children's Hospitals" survey results, posted online today. No other hospital in South Florida has more ranked programs.

Nicklaus Children's was recognized as follows:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery, #37 ( Only ranked program in South Florida .)

Neonatology, #45 (Only ranked program in South Florida .)

Neurology & Neurosurgery, #22 ( No other program in Florida is ranked higher.)

Orthopedics, #31 ( No other program in Florida is ranked higher.)

Pulmonology, #48 (Only ranked program in South Florida .)

"It is always a tremendous honor to be recognized for the excellence of our pediatric specialty programs," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "For the children and families we serve, it means that world-class care is available right here in our community, furthering our promise that Nicklaus Children's is the hospital where your child matters most."

Since 2008, numerous Nicklaus Children's specialty programs have been annually ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News.

Nearly 200 hospitals participate in the annual survey. The methodology is based on clinical outcomes such as patient survival, infection rates and complications; the level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care such as staffing, technology and special services; delivery of healthcare programs that prevent infections and adherence to best practices; and expert opinion among pediatric specialists and subspecialists. The survey is updated every year, designed to account for new treatments and evidence-based best practices, informed by leading experts in the field.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians, including more than 390 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

