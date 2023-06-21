SpartanNash Receives Prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification

Associate recognition reflects Company's all-in commitment to its People First culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) proudly announced that it has received the Great Place to Work® certification. This recognition is the result of a detailed Company culture analysis and independent feedback from current Associates about their experience at SpartanNash. Notably, 81% of Associate respondents stated they feel proud to work for the Company, and 84% said they were made to feel welcome.

Food solutions company SpartanNash proudly announced that it has received the Great Place to Work® certification. (PRNewswire)

Great Place to Work®, a leading expert in workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors, requires seven out of ten employees to report a positive experience with the organization to earn certification.

"We are deeply grateful for the recognition from our own Associates as a Great Place to Work," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube . "It's incredibly rewarding to see that our focus on fostering a People First culture is yielding positive results. We believe that if you can build a great work environment where people feel they belong, the best people will find their way to us – and stay."

SpartanNash has made notable strides to enhance wages, benefits, safety, recognition and communication in recent years. It provides Associates with a wide array of offerings as part of its Total Rewards package, including tuition reimbursement, an Associate discount at company grocery stores, paid parental leave, opportunities to swap shifts or buy an extra week of paid time off, a diverse benefits plan and broad access to an Employee Assistance Program for Associates and members of their household.

Additional People First achievements and initiatives include:

Best and Brightest Award: SpartanNash was listed as one of the 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For ® both nationally and in West Michigan . The prestigious accolade, presented by the National Association for Business Resources, is awarded to companies for impressive human resources practices and strong commitment to their employees. They are also assessed based on specific categories including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and more.



SpartanNash was listed as one of the 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forbothand in. The prestigious accolade, presented by the National Association for Business Resources, is awarded to companies for impressive human resources practices and strong commitment to their employees. They are also assessed based on specific categories including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and more.

Internship Program: This summer, a new class of over 100 interns joined the SpartanNash family from 38 colleges and universities across the country. The young professionals in this class make up the Company's largest and most diverse group of interns to date. These intern Associates receive top-tier mentorship and meaningful assignments that will help them develop a career for a better life.





Indeed's Most Flexible Companies List: SpartanNash was listed in the Top 25 Most Flexible Companies based on the Work Happiness Score from the world's No. 1 job site, Indeed, compiled from data from more than 10 million surveys. This ranking highlighted the flexible offerings within SpartanNash's Total Rewards Package. SpartanNash was listed in thebased on the Work Happiness Score from the world's No. 1 job site, Indeed, compiled from data from more than 10 million surveys. This ranking highlighted the flexible offerings within SpartanNash's Total Rewards Package.

To learn more about SpartanNash's People First culture and career opportunities, visit careers.spartannash.com .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

press@spartannash.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpartanNash