Coca-Cola HBC and Genpact Partner to Transform Operations and Drive Future Growth

Genpact launches service delivery center in Sofia, Bulgaria, expanding its talent pool and leveraging deep domain, process, and digital capabilities to drive transformation for clients

SOFIA, Bulgaria and NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola HBC (CCH), one of the largest Coca-Cola strategic bottlers, and Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced a partnership to accelerate digital transformation for CCH's finance operations.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

Leveraging Genpact's deep domain, process, and digital expertise, the partnership aims to accelerate CCH's transformation by driving process standardization and automation to provide impactful customer experiences and empower CCH to leverage data that turn insights into strategic actions.

"We are constantly focused on improving customer service and operational competitiveness across our markets," said Spyros Mello, Strategy and Transformation Director, CCH. "The partnership with Genpact makes us more agile and allows us to innovate and move faster on our transformation journey. It brings excellent opportunities for our business, customers, and, importantly, for our people."

Genpact's new delivery center in Sofia, Bulgaria will drive operational excellence for CCH through its analytics capabilities to deliver valuable data-led insights in accounting, accounts payable, and cash collections. The multi-year engagement is set to drive future growth and competitive advantage for CCH.

"Most companies today are looking at ways to leverage artificial intelligence to build agile operations and drive efficiencies. The importance of clean, well-defined, and well-understood data cannot be overstated as it serves as the foundation for implementing technologies to fuel innovative operating models," said Tiger Tyagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact. "With the combination of our data, process, and digital expertise, we look forward to unlocking new levels of efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity, enabling CCH to navigate the dynamic market landscape and drive outsized value for their customers."

Genpact's delivery center in Sofia, Bulgaria, will serve as a hub to deliver its Data-Tech-AI and Digital Operations services.

ABOUT COCA-COLA HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We create value for all our stakeholders by supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate and we believe building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. Together, we and our customers serve 715 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries on three continents. Our portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most flexible in the beverage industry, offering consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, plant-based, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, adult sparkling and premium spirits categories. These beverages include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa, Valser, Romerquelle, Fanta, Sprite, Powerade, FuzeTea, Cappy, Monster and Adez. We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 33,000 employees and we are ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:CCH) and is listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX:EEE). For more information, please visit https://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

