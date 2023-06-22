Hooters® Ignites Northeast Development with Opening in NJ, Increases Worldwide Unit Count

Iconic Full-Service Restaurant Brand Targets Regional Growth, Identifies Expansion Opportunity in Key Northeastern DMAs

FLEMINGTON, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters®, the original American wing joint, announces the opening of a new location in Flemington, New Jersey at 250 Highway 202. As the brand escalates its worldwide footprint, the Flemington restaurant joins four other locations in New Jersey, including Atlantic City, East Brunswick, Princeton, and Somerset. Company leadership has identified the northeast region as a prime market for continued growth with franchise opportunities available in large DMAs.

Bringing Hooters to the Flemington market is Joe Azir, a New Jersey entrepreneur who already owns two Hooters locations and a hotel. Having officially opened its doors on Friday, May 12, the new location will bring 70 jobs to the community. As Hooters looks to grow throughout the region, Flemington was a target market due to its high traffic and growing population as the city gains in popularity.

"It speaks volumes when we have, yet, another franchisee who doubles-down on their current investment to open more locations," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. "We've been doing this for 40 years and look forward to continuing to grow our footprint as the industry leaders."

Along with the northeast region, Hooters is targeting additional expansion in areas such as western New York, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with a greater focus on underserved areas.

"Now with the Flemington opening, we have 363 restaurants across the globe, and our customers continue to ask for more Hooters where they live, work and socialize," added Arrowsmith. "Joe is a prime example of the ideal Hooters franchisee – a bold, local entrepreneur with experience growing businesses and wanting to join a proven brand that can bring a fun, sporting restaurant to the community."

As an iconic brand with global appeal and 100 percent unaided brand awareness, Hooters has entered its 40th year with a renewed focus on U.S. development with prime territories available across the country. The brand is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators in the northeast region and beyond who are eager to join a legacy brand that leads its sector.

Hooters provides full development support, including site selection, construction assistance, training, marketing, and operations. Hooters continues to seek qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and a fearless willingness to lead into the future. Our courageous United States military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee. Additionally, in celebration of their 40th anniversary, Hooters is giving away 40 weeks of free royalties for any new franchisee in the US that signs on for a Hooters franchise in 2023.

The rising success of Hooters has not gone unnoticed, as the brand was ranked on the Nation's Restaurant News 2022 Top 500 list, and was named a Restaurant Power Player to watch in 2022 by FSR Magazine.

Hooters has earned its standing as an icon brand known for its famed Hooters Original Wings and popular All-American Hooters Girls®. Hooters Restaurants have long been among the most well-known neighborhood destinations for food, fun and sports viewing.

For more information on the Hooters franchise opportunity, visit https://www.hooters.com/franchising/.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 370 Hooters restaurants in 35 states and 18 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at "hooters."

