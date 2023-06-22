The Madison, A Washington D.C. Hotel with Rich History, Celebrates 60 Year Anniversary

D.C. Hotel Opened in 1963 with Presidential Guests of Honor

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Madison Hotel in Washington D.C. celebrates 60 years of operation, providing exemplary hospitality to world leaders, celebrities, leisure and business travelers alike. To commemorate the milestone anniversary, the celebrated hotel is offering a notable rate of $196.30 a night, a nod to its opening year, through the end of 2023 as well as giving back to the community by partnering with the Washington School for Girls.

The Madison was first constructed and owned by developer Marshall Bentley Coyne in 1963, his vision for the hotel being to epitomize President James Madison's estate in the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. When it opened, The Madison was Washington's first modern luxury hotel, with rooms renting at $27 a night, an unheard-of rate at the time and setting the standard of luxury and exemplary guest services for its fellow hotel successors. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie O. were the first guests of honor, cutting the ribbon at The Madison's opening ceremony with many other influential world leaders and celebrities following suit and staying at The Madison.

Today, The Madison is a contemporary boutique-style hotel with a colonial design inspired by First Lady Dolley Madison's famed home and hospitality. The Madison still upholds the standard of exceptional hospitality that Coyne set 60 years ago and is operated by HEI Hotels & Resorts as an independent Marriott hotel, allowing Marriott Bonvoy members to earn points on their stay and other upgraded perks.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary at The Madison," says General Manager Hazel Hagans. "Our associates have worked hard over the years to uphold the legacy of the hotel, and we are honored to be a part of its history."

Guests can now book a 60th anniversary package at The Madison, including premium accommodations in a Classic King Guestroom for $196.30 per night to honor the hotel's opening date, valid for stays every weekend beginning today to Dec. 31, 2023. Additionally, the 60th anniversary package includes two complimentary cocktails from Lady Madison, Astor chocolates presented at check in, complimentary valet parking, and late check out at 2 p.m. if available. Guests may book their 60th anniversary package at https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/wasmm-the-madison-hotel/overview/ and enter the promo code 'ES2' under special rates to redeem the offer.

The Madison views this anniversary as an opportunity to give back to the Washington D.C. community. During her time as First Lady, Dolley Madison was dedicated to uplifting and educating young women and funded a private orphanage for girls. To follow suit, The Madison will be donating 50% of proceeds earned from their specialty 60th anniversary cocktail, 'The James' to the Washington School of Girls, an organization providing all-scholarship based private education to girls in third through eighth grade. The Washington School for Girls develops young female leaders by encouraging students' voices and recognizing the individual gifts, talents, and potential of each student. 'The James' rum specialty cocktail is available to order at The Madison's lobby restaurant, Lady Madison, now until Dec. 31, 2023.

The Madison was founded in 1963, under the namesake of fourth U.S. President James Madison and First Lady Dolley Madison. Boutique in feel, The Madison boasts 356 guest rooms; including 38 suites, 22 junior suites, and select suites with private wall-to-wall terraces. Centrally located in Washington D.C., guests will find themselves within walking distance of several historic landmarks, including The White House. The on-site cocktail lounge, Lady Madison, is open from 4-11 p.m. every day and offers artfully crafted cocktails, locally inspired dishes, and happy hour offerings influenced by Dolley Madison's famed hospitality. With 25 meetings and events spaces in total, The Madison features several conference rooms, as well as two large ballrooms that can host up to 500 people for large events. As an independent Marriott hotel, Marriott Bonvoy members may earn points on their stay at The Madison and enjoy the newly renovated concierge lounge, Club Madison, as well as enjoy perks such as late checkout.

