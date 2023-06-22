CPG Powerhouses Join Animal-Free Dairy Leader on Mission to Transform Dairy Industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remilk, the innovative company redefining a dairy industry without cows, announced the appointment of three widely recognized and highly regarded global food industry insiders to its Board of Directors today. Alicia Enciso (recent CMO of Nestle USA), Floris Wesseling (recent President of Danone Europe) and Pedro Padierna (former CEO and Chairman of PepsiCo Mexico) lend profound access, insight, and expertise to the transformative startup. Remilk is a world leader in the development and production of animal-free milk proteins produced through a proprietary fermentation process.

REMILK ATTRACTS TOP FOOD & BEVERAGE EXECS FROM DANONE, PEPSICO AND NESTLE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Remilk has undertaken a bold mission to replace animal agriculture as the primary source of protein for the dairy industry," said Tomer Harpaz, Executive Chairman of the Board of Remilk and founder of EL food technologies. "In pursuit of ambitious aspirations and purpose, there comes a responsibility to anticipate challenges. The addition of Alicia, Floris, and Pedro to the Board of Directors provides Remilk valuable perspective and expertise with which to navigate the complex global food landscape. The aligned aspirations and shared strategic priorities of this remarkable Board further bolsters Remilk's ability to become a driving force within the dairy industry."

Remilk's new Board appointees are renowned C-suite level industry leaders with track records of transformation, innovation, and breakthrough achievements. Veterans of the global food and beverage giants Nestle, PepsiCo and Danone, they collectively bring Remilk unparalleled access to rich experience, broad vision and deep knowledge of the food and beverage ecosystem.

Alicia Enciso is a gifted global marketing executive with several decades of proven success building brands and tapping into consumer needs and desires over time and across the globe. With a strong track record of creating high-growth strategies, promoting shifts toward sustainability-focused practices, building innovation pipelines and leading digital and e-commerce transformations, Enciso joins at an important juncture as environmental need and consumer desire converge. She served most recently as CMO for Nestle USA, where she held various marketing leadership roles in the US and Mexico and served as President of the beverages division. She currently sits on the Board of Association of National Advertisers, as well as its Alliance for Multicultural Marketing. Alicia recently joined the Board of Directors at Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company.

Floris Wesseling is a purpose-driven leader and a true globalist. Thanks to his 25 years of experience in the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) industry on different continents, he brings a wealth of knowledge and insights. He has built a strong track-record on leading businesses through different phases of growth through his transformative leadership style. A seasoned leader, Wesseling has a pulse on consumer demand and experience spanning both traditional and alternative dairy, having served most recently on the Danone Executive Committee as President Europe.

Pedro Padierna is widely recognized as a transformative CEO and leader, with an ability to ignite growth and inspire operational excellence. Throughout his more than 30-year career at PepsiCo, Padierna held senior roles across disciplines including R&D, marketing, government affairs and public policy. Padierna's extensive work with government decision makers and key public opinion leaders will be instrumental as Remilk continues to secure regulatory approvals around the world. In his most recent roles, Padierna served as President of PepsiCo Mexico Foods and as Chairman.

"We are thankful for the incredible commitment Alicia, Floris and Pedro are making to Remilk and gratified that decorated global leaders from across the food and beverage category are aligned with our mission," said Aviv Wolff, Co-Founder and CEO of Remilk. "With guidance from this outstanding Board of Directors, Remilk's transformative vision can become a global on-shelf reality at the scale and speed required to address a pressing need. It is a true privilege to work alongside the leaders who helped build some of the largest food and beverage companies in the world."

About Remilk

Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by CEO Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur behind several business and social initiatives, and CTO Ori Cohavi, PhD in Biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to reinvent the dairy industry, by removing cows from the milk-making process. Remilk produces dairy-identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which requires a fraction of Earth's resources compared to traditional dairy, while dramatically increasing efficiency in production, and, for the first time in history, eliminating the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutritional values. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

