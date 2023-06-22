Treasury Prime Joins The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Association

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading embedded banking software platform, announced today that it has joined the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Association , the unified voice for financial institutions and fintechs dedicated to advancing the adoption of BaaS strategies and technologies.

As a prominent player in the BaaS industry, Treasury Prime has consistently demonstrated its commitment to revolutionizing banking through its cutting edge API platform. By joining forces with The BaaS Association, Treasury Prime aims to further propel the adoption and evolution of BaaS offerings, enabling banks and enterprises to deliver exceptional and innovative banking experiences to their customers.

The BaaS Association, founded in 2022 as part of the Bankers Helping Bankers network, brings together a diverse array of banks, fintech innovators and technology providers, all united by the shared vision of promoting, supporting and advocating for BaaS sponsor banks. By joining the association, Treasury Prime gains access to a vast network of industry experts and best practices, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative solutions in the BaaS industry.

"We are delighted to join the BaaS Association and collaborate with like-minded organizations to shape the future of Banking-as-a-Service," said Chris Dean, co-founder and CEO of Treasury Prime. "Our mission at Treasury Prime has always been to empower and support financial institutions and enterprises with modern, scalable, and secure embedded banking solutions."

Through its embedded banking platform, Treasury Prime provides financial institutions and enterprises with the tools and infrastructure necessary to seamlessly embed banking capabilities into their applications. This allows them to offer a wide range of financial services, such as account management, payments, and lending, without the burden of developing and maintaining their own banking infrastructure. Treasury Prime is renowned for its flexibility, ease of integration, robust security features, and multi-bank network.

"The BaaS industry is a tremendous vehicle for innovation and reaching underserved and underbanked communities and it's also an avenue for banks, particularly community banks, to no longer be limited by geography," said Dave Mayo, Co-Founder of The BaaS Association. "And when done correctly, the bank benefits, the fintech benefits, and the end consumer benefits with increased competition and access to new products and services."

For more information about Treasury Prime, visit www.treasuryprime.com .

About The BaaS Association

The BaaS Association is the voice of the BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) industry. The association promotes, supports, and advocates for BaaS sponsor banks which help serve millions of customers in a safe and compliant manner. The BaaS association represents over 80% of current BaaS sponsor banks operating across the United States.

The BaaS Association provides education, collaboration, and best-in-class practices that serve the unique needs of BaaS Sponsor banks. The BaaS Association also helps establish sound bank-fintech partnerships, including those who provide banking services for underbanked and underserved communities.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

View original content:

SOURCE Treasury Prime