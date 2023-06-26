theSkimm and Moms First launch #ShowUsYourChildCare Campaign

New initiative calls on companies to go public with their child care policies

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- theSkimm, a mission-driven digital media company geared towards millennial women and Moms First, a national non-profit fighting for the structural supports moms need to thrive, announced they have partnered up to launch #ShowUsYourChildCare. This new initiative is dedicated to addressing the care crisis in our country, calling on companies to speak up about how they support their employees and their families by offering child care benefits.

#ShowUsYourChildCare lockup (PRNewswire)

Starting the first day of summer – a season when child care challenges go from bad to worse – theSkimm and Moms First kicked off the campaign by sharing their own child care policies publicly on social media. Now they are asking companies to join them using the hashtag #ShowUsYourChildCare, in an effort to push for more transparency in the private sector and to lead the way for other businesses to follow suit.

In just a few days, the campaign has already ignited a powerful conversation about the importance of these benefits, with companies like Chobani, Etsy, and Weight Watchers coming forward to share what they offer and continuing to build momentum.

"It's time for our leaders to stop treating child care like a personal problem, and start recognizing it as a business and economic issue," said Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Moms First. "While we continue to push for public sector investment, corporate America has an opportunity to step up now. Whether it's on-site child care centers, cash stipends to put towards their child care costs, or flexible work hours to accommodate caregiving, every company can do something to be part of the solution."

The lack of quality, affordable child care in the US is a national crisis that is forcing women out of the workforce, limiting their opportunities for advancement, and threatening their economic security. Research indicates that 40% of families have gone into debt over child care costs, and women are especially impacted. On average, caregiving will cost women $295,000 in lost earning and retirement savings over the course of her lifetime.

#ShowUsYourChildCare builds on the success of theSkimm's viral #ShowUsYourLeave campaign, which resulted in nearly 600 companies publicly sharing their paid leave policies.

"With $3.1 trillion US dollars at risk, the burden of figuring out paid family leave or child care can't fall on women and it can't fall on families. Without these benefits and policies, women will continue to be forced out of the workplace – and that's not only bad for business, it's bad for the economy," said Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, co-founders and co-CEOs of theSkimm. "Yet, there are real solutions to these problems. As business leaders – until the public sector passes a sufficient policy – we need to make sure we understand the impact this has on all of us. It's why we launched #ShowUsYourLeave over a year ago, which received thousands of messages from our audience about the lack of paid family leave. To show everyone what's out there, we shared our own policy – asking other companies to join us. And that sparked a movement around the need for more expansive and inclusive policies in the private sector. We are hoping to ignite the same conversation around the care crisis."

As companies go public with their child care benefits on social media, theSkimm and Moms First will compile the policies into a library to empower women with the data they need to advocate for better policies to support working parents. Participating companies will also be invited to join Moms First's National Business Coalition for Child Care, which serves as a resource to companies committed to elevating the business case for child care and expanding child care benefits and services to more American workers.

To get involved and learn how to #ShowUsYourChildCare, visit the campaign microsite: www.ShowUsYourChildCare.org .

About Moms First

Moms First is a national non-profit organization transforming our workplaces, our government, and our culture to enable moms in America to thrive. Our grassroots movement of more than 750,000 moms and supporters is dedicated to advancing women's economic freedom, uplifting the vital work of moms in our society and building the power to win the public and private sector investments moms need and deserve, including child care, paid leave, and equal pay.

About theSkimm

theSkimm is a digital media company, dedicated to succinctly giving women the information they need to make confident decisions. We've made it our mission to help you live smarter. Everyday we're breaking down the news, trends, policies, and politics that impact women so that they can navigate their daily lives and futures – from managing their paychecks to casting their ballots – with confidence. We provide our dedicated audience of millions with reliable, non-partisan, information, informing and empowering them while fitting into their daily routines.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moms First