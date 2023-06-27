Charging Your Way: Stellantis Launches Free2move Charge to Make It 'Easy to Always Be Charged'

AMSTERDAM, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis' Free2move Charge is a 360-degree ecosystem that will seamlessly deliver charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle (EV) customer needs, anywhere and in any way. It addresses electric-vehicle customer needs at home, at work and on the go. (PRNewswire)

Complete charging ecosystem aims to deliver seamless electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management for customers

Free2move Charge embodies the e-ABC Promise: easy to Always Be Charged

Products and services launching now in North America and expanding to Europe

Free2move Charge is the first ecosystem of charging hardware, software and services under the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit, an accretive business supporting Dare Forward 2030

Stellantis today launched Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will seamlessly deliver charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle (EV) customer needs, anywhere and in any way. Managed by the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses electric-vehicle customer needs at home, at work and on the go.

"As the pace of mainstream EV adoption accelerates, our customers need us to be more than just a mobility provider," said Ricardo Stamatti, senior vice president, Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit. "We are taking the lead in establishing a dedicated business unit that will support our bold electrification strategy and act as a natural extension of our iconic brands. Free2move Charge is the first product rolling out, exemplifying our purpose of delivering performance, value, sustainability and electrified mobility freedom for all."

e-ABC Promise: easy to Always Be Charged

Making it easy to Always Be Charged (e-ABC Promise), Free2move Charge also makes it smart, understanding users' needs and optimizing overall energy management to improve efficiency, reliability and access, reducing the total cost of ownership and maximizing environmental benefits.

Working with a Free2move e-Genius team, customers will be able to create a personalized package they can change and adapt at any time during the ownership experience, allowing it to evolve and always be tailored to their needs. e-Genuis support will be available first in Europe.

By removing barriers to battery-electric vehicle ownership, including charging anxiety, Free2move Charge is a key tool to achieve the goals of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, including reaching a 100% passenger-car battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger-car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030.

Free2move Charge: Built on Three Pillars

Free2move Charge Home delivers private customers support with installation, financing and warranty of home charging and other energy hardware and services. Options can range from AC charging cables and wall boxes today to Vehicle-2-Home, Vehicle-2-Grid, and complete energy management systems with cutting-edge features like touch-free wireless solutions and inductive robot charging under development for future releases



Free2move Charge Business tackles all hurdles as a one-stop-shop platform with a full suite of charging and energy services: early-on support, estimation of initial and future running costs, right-sizing of charging infrastructure, installation, maintenance and public charging access while on the go



Free2move Charge GO guarantees seamless access to the largest possible curated network of public charging points through partners in North America and Europe , as well as other regions to be announced soon. In addition to access, payment and 24-7 support, Free2move Charge GO will progressively launch leading features like Plug and Charge, reservations, loyalty programs, subscriptions, prepaid packages, single invoice/billing and even deliver a charge to a requested location when needed

Free2move Charge will harness the power of the Stellantis Energy Cloud, seamlessly integrating with vehicle-branded mobile apps and the state-of-the-art STLA SmartCockpit platform launching in 2024 to deliver fast, intelligent routes and charging recommendations to customers based on their actual usage and needs. Free2move Charge will guide Stellantis customers through an onboarding process to understand their individual needs, allowing for deep personalization and using AI learning to constantly improve its knowledge about the most convenient individual charging experience.

Free2move eSolutions, a Stellantis tech company, will continue to develop and provide industry-leading charging hardware that supports the Free2move Charge ecosystem, as well as non-captive customers, and work with other industry leaders to bring more EV charging solutions to market.

For more information on Free2move Charge, customers around the world can visit:

Austria: http://free2movecharge.at

Belgium: http://free2movecharge.be

Canada: http://free2movecharge.ca – Coming Soon

France: http://free2movecharge.fr

Germany: http://free2movecharge.de

Italy: http://free2movecharge.it

Luxembourg: http://free2movecharge.lu

Mexico: http://free2movecharge.com.mx – Coming Soon

Netherlands: http://free2movecharge.nl

Puerto Rico: http://free2movecharge.pr – Coming Soon

Spain: http://free2movecharge.es

United States: http://free2movecharge.com

