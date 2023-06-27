Dr. Robert Cialdini Launches Cialdini Institute, Empowering Influence Enthusiasts Worldwide

TEMPE, Ariz. , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Cialdini, the internationally acclaimed expert in the field of persuasion, is pleased to announce the launch of the Cialdini Institute. This groundbreaking venture aims to provide individual professionals, coaches, trainers, speakers, agencies, in-company teams, and universities with comprehensive programs that harness the power of ethical influence to drive positive outcomes for all.

To mark this milestone, Dr. Cialdini hosted two captivating webinars on June 15 and 17, drawing the attention of 10,791 influence enthusiasts from around the globe. During these webinars, the 'Godfather of Influence' shared his insights on four cases of remarkably successful persuasion, focusing on Small BIGs: small changes that deliver big results.

Comprehensive programs

So far, Dr. Cialdini almost exclusively shared his advice with a select group of people only, including professionals at Google, Coca-Cola, and Allianz, to name a few. The Cialdini Institute, www.cialdini.com , now allows him to make his life's work accessible to influence enthusiasts everywhere. The institute's comprehensive programs are designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical strategies that can be applied immediately, ensuring participants gain a competitive edge in their respective fields.

Create positive outcomes

"I regard the Cialdini Institute as the capstone of my career," said Dr. Cialdini. "Understanding how to ethically influence others and ourselves enables us to address many of today's challenges and create positive outcomes for all. However, on my own, I can never reach as many people as we can together. That's why I've chosen to make my life's work accessible to influence enthusiasts from all over the globe."

About Dr. Cialdini

Dr. Robert Cialdini is known globally as the foundational expert in the science of influence and how to apply it ethically in business. His seven Principles of Persuasion – Reciprocity, Liking, Social Proof, Authority, Scarcity, Commitment & Consistency, and Unity – have become a cornerstone for any organization serious about effectively increasing their influence. Dr. Cialdini's books, including the seminal work "Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion" have sold over 7 million copies worldwide, in 48 languages.

For more information about the Cialdini Institute and its programs, please visit: www.cialdini.com.

