EVERFI Awarded International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Seal of Alignment

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI from Blackbaud , the leading provider of educational programs for driving social impact, today announced that it has been awarded the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Seal of Alignment. The Seal recognizes excellence in educational technology products and platforms, and awards are based on a rigorous review to ensure that products are in line with ISTE's standards based on learning science and practitioner experience.

The Seal of Alignment applies to EVERFI's entire suite of K-12 products, which provide critical education to students on topics ranging from financial literacy to health and wellness to character education. To earn this Seal, ISTE must verify that a product promotes critical technology skills, supports the use of technology in appropriate ways, contributes to the pedagogically robust use of technology for teaching and learning, and aligns to ISTE Standards. Recently, ISTE rebuilt its Seal of Alignment program, and EVERFI participated in the pilot program to validate the new criteria and evaluation process and demonstrate how its products meet expectations against select indicators.

"The education technology market is a crowded place, and that's why organizations like ISTE and their Seal of Alignment are so crucial to better highlight products meeting standards of quality," said Gina Ricker, Ph.D., Director, Research K-12, EVERFI. "We are very proud to be amongst those that were recognized for having a product that meets the digital learning needs of educators and learners in today's world."

ISTE Seal reviews are conducted by a distinguished panel of experts who utilize the most up-to-date data provided by the organization to conduct thorough evaluations of each solution. To complete their rigorous evaluations, the reviewers utilize a comprehensive rating system, categorizing each solution as either "meets expectations" or "does not meet expectations" only after extensive analysis conducted by trained ISTE reviewers.

ISTE reviewers describe that "at the core of EVERFI's approach is a strong foundation of learning science and research. The platform's design is based on well-defined logic models and theory of action statements, rooted in extensive research. The library of evidence supporting EVERFI's impact on student learning and attitudes continues to grow, covering various K-12 courses. By utilizing EVERFI's comprehensive educator platform, educators gain access to a wealth of resources, including course outlines, curriculum guides, lesson plans, and standard alignments. This eliminates the need for educators to spend valuable time and effort creating new materials, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality instruction and empowering their students with the skills they need to thrive in an ever-changing world."

Organizations that design resources and products with ISTE standards in mind are choosing to demonstrate their commitment to supporting critical digital-age learning skills and knowledge. Regardless of a program's intended grade level, purpose, or content area, by addressing ISTE Standards and earning the Seal of Alignment, a solution is shown to consciously, purposefully, and meaningfully support best practices for digital-age teaching and learning. More information about the ISTE Seal of Alignment and EVERFI's evaluation can be found on the ISTE website.

For more than 15 years, EVERFI has provided education to millions of K-12 students across North America and the United Kingdom. EVERFI helps companies meet their corporate social responsibility goals and improve local communities by sponsoring digital education programs. To learn how your organization can drive social impact, visit our website.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the leading provider of software for powering social impact, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram,LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

