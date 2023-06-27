A Smooth Start to Summer Hydration Season with the New Nuun® Sport Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix

Non-Fizz Nuun® Sport Powder Delivers Five Essential Electrolytes and 1 Gram of Sugar to Hydrate Better than Water Alone

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer hydration season kicks off, Nuun® Hydration, a muuvement-centric brand focused on proactive hydration, today unveiled its new Nuun® Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix that hydrates better than water alone. Featuring five essential electrolytes the body needs to perform at its best and 90 percent less sugar than the leading electrolyte drink mix, the Sport Powder is delivered in convenient on-the-go powder stick packs in two new flavors – Pink Lemonade and Strawberry Kiwi.** Nuun® Sport Hydration Powder is available now at Amazon and www.nuunlife.com, and is coming soon to Whole Foods and Vitamin Shoppe.

"We're excited to introduce our new Sport Hydration Powders to give our muuvers a convenient way to proactively hydrate and in a new form for those who prefer non-fizzy beverages," said Aileen Stocks, President, Wellness Brands at Nestlé Health Science. "We've taken our best-selling Sport tablet formula and created a powder version to provide more options to consumers who want to take Nuun on the road or on the trail. Nuun is science backed with optimized electrolytes to help support water absorption and includes 1 gram of sugar per serving. Our hope is to help consumers start and stay hydrated every day."

Nuun® Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mixes

Nuun® Sport Hydration Powder Drink Mixes are gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO. Nuun® is a value-driven brand, certified as B Corp and is a Climate Neutral Certified company. The new powders feature a similar electrolyte profile as original Nuun® Sport tablets but without the effervescent fizz.

"Hydration isn't just about how much water you drink, it's about how much water your body absorbs and holds on to," said Vishal Patel, Director of Product Development, Nuun® Hydration. "Drinking water is the first step in hydrating the body. Adding essential electrolytes helps the hydration process even further. The body passively absorbs plain water through the intestinal barrier. However, the body is designed to shift to an active process when water is combined with sodium. That's why more water can be absorbed when it's combined with electrolytes like sodium."

To learn more about the new Nuun® Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mixes, please visit www.nuunlife.com.

About Nuun® Hydration

Nuun® Hydration, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is on a mission to empower more muuvement. The #1 electrolyte tablet brand, Nuun® believes in the power of muuvement supported by everyday hydration to change lives and shape the future.^ Through continual product innovation, the brand's portfolio of proactive hydration products delivers options for anytime hydration. From morning and evening routines, exercise, rest and recovery, general wellness and more, there's a Nuun for muuvers' hydration needs. Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free ingredients, a refreshing taste, and a variety of fun flavors make Nuun® a "must-have" product among active consumers. Visit www.nuunlife.com to learn more.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

**This product contains 1g of total sugars per 16 fl oz prepared compared to 11g in the leading electrolyte mix.



^Source: IRI – Total US – Multi Outlet: Latest 52 weeks ending in 5/28/23.

