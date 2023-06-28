Microdesk Rebrands as Symetri, Reinforcing Commitment to Efficiency and Sustainable Design

Rebranding Supports Commitment to Providing Comprehensive Leading-Edge Technology and Consulting Solutions for the Design, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing Industries

NASHUA, N.H., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC), and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announced that they have changed their name to Symetri. The company, which has operated as Microdesk since 1994, was acquired in March of 2022 by Symetri, a leading Autodesk Platinum Partner in Europe. The rebranding represents their use of industry expertise and leading-edge technology to ensure clients work smarter to improve their performance and sustainability efforts.

"Since merging with Symetri last year, we have leveraged the wider capabilities of both companies to deliver enhanced solutions and services to our customers," said Michael DeLacey, CEO of Microdesk. "Being part of the Symetri brand solidifies our position in the industry as a global organization primed to transform how we design and make everything, from buildings to products and beyond. Our ability to help organizations drives their digital transformation and sustainability efforts through process improvement and the reduction of carbon impacts in construction and manufacturing."

Under the Symetri name, the company affirms its commitment to industry-leading innovation and service. With Symetri's technology product offerings, including Naviate, Sovelia, and CQ, firms are realizing increased productivity, greater cost savings, and improved project delivery quality and speed. Through their exclusive agreement with One Click LCA, they are enabling sustainable design and helping firms lower embodied-carbon emissions in their design and manufacturing processes.

As a trusted partner with a proven record of providing services to some of the world's largest architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing firms, the company will continue to make a lasting impact with the support of its clients, partners, and stakeholders.

Learn more about the company on their website at symetri.com.

About Symetri

Symetri creates and provides technology solutions and services for design, engineering, construction, and manufacturing businesses. We empower people to work smarter for a better future by ensuring they have access to the expertise and technology they need to improve their performance and sustainability.

Symetri was founded in Sweden in 1989 and, with the recent acquisition of Team D3 in the US, has grown to a team of over 1,000 people with offices throughout Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the UK, Ireland, and the United States. Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorized Training Center (ATC), and Autodesk Global Service Provider. Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, whose B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Addnode Group offers business-critical IT solutions to selected markets in both the private and public sectors.

